Labour Inspectorate To Visit Rodney District Businesses

Monday, 30 September 2024, 12:23 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

Teams from the Labour Inspectorate plan to visit numerous hospitality and retail businesses in the Rodney District this week to check they are complying with minimum employment standards.

David Milne, the Labour Inspectorate’s Compliance Manager for the Northern Region, said the aim of the operation was to help businesses stay within the law.

“Our teams will provide information to employers. We want to help educate them on how to meet their obligations with regards to employee entitlements, record keeping, and ensure they are compliant with the relevant legislation.”

“The Inspectorate takes a proactive approach to undertaking site visits, inspections, and audits in order to ensure minimum entitlements are being provided to all employees and any breaches of employment standards identified are rectified, “ Mr Milne said.

He said Labour Inspectors focus on ensuring employers get employment law right and “do right by their employees”.

The Rodney District operation is the start of a broader compliance checking operation in Northland over the coming months.

More information about employer rights and responsibilities can be found here: Employer rights and responsibilities | Employment New Zealand

