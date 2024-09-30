Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Power Outage In Tekapo And Albury

Monday, 30 September 2024, 2:55 pm
Press Release: Transpower

A power outage affecting the Tekapo and Albury area has been caused by the boom on a crop-dusting helicopter cutting our transmission lines feeding the area around 10.25am this morning.

We will need to repair the lines before we can get power restored. At this stage we estimate this will take 24-36 hours, but we will have a better view of when we can get power restored as work progresses.

The lines fell on private land, and we understand that no one was hurt.

Local lines company Alpine Energy has more specific information about what areas are without power on its website: https://www.alpineenergy.co.nz

We know it’s never easy to be without power and we will keep the local community updated on our Facebook page and website: https://www.transpower.co.nz

