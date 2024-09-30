Lifeline’s ‘For The Dawn’ Offers A Fresh Start For World Mental Health Day

Lifeline Aotearoa is celebrating World Mental Health Day on Thursday, October 10, with a new event called For The Dawn.

Starting at 6.15am, For The Dawn is an opportunity to set aside some time to reflect on your mental health and stand in solidarity with all those who are struggling across the country.

People are encouraged to organise a dawn event such as a walk, run or stretch, or yoga and Pilates sessions with friends or workmates. Alternatively, you can hold a quiet vigil to watch the sunrise alone or with friends.

There are many ways to celebrate For The Dawn. Participants are asked to help those who need support during times of crisis or distress by donating $36 – the amount it costs Lifeline to answer one call.

“All New Zealanders face their own unique challenges. For The Dawn is a chance to recharge, reset, make a fresh start,” says Lifeline Operations Manager, Lisa Braid.

The Lifeline and Tautoko suicide crisis helplines receive more than 7000 calls and receive and reply to 20,000 texts per month from people of all ages and all walks of life who are in crisis or distress.

Lifeline receives no government funding and relies on the generosity of individuals, businesses and community groups to continue to listen and support people of all ages and from all walks of life who reach out for help.

To participate in the event, register at www.forthedawn.org.nz

If October 10 doesn’t work for you, you can still register and arrange your own For The Dawn activity on a different date in the weeks surrounding World Mental Health Day.

