Bumper Season On The Horizon, ‘Wonky’ Asparagus’ Of All Shapes And Sizes Finds New Purpose

30 September 2024 – Asparagus season is here, with the seasonal favourite set to land in Kiwi kitchens this month thanks to Wonky Box’s partnership with local growers.

Thanks to the exceptional weather conditions over the last month, Kiwi growers are anticipating a bumper season. With that, comes the increased likelihood of imperfect-looking asparagus that gets rejected by larger retailers, for reasons as superficial as being wind-swept and a bit curved.

Asparagus deemed “wonky” includes spears that are too thin, too fat, not perfectly straight or have slightly damaged tips – imperfections that larger retailers will not accept. Yet, these perfectly good vegetables find a home in Wonky Box, providing value for growers and consumers alike.

This season, Wonky Box has proudly teamed up with three asparagus growers from all corners of the country to make sure the freshest spears are delivered to Kiwi homes, all while cutting down on food miles and emissions - ensuring fruit and vegetables go from farm to gate to plate within 48 hours.

Solid and meaningful partnerships are instrumental in making Wonky Box’s vision of a more sustainable country come to fruition. Co-Founder, Angus Simms, describes Wonky Box as a “grower-led” business.

Tendertips (Levin)

With over 45 years of experience, the family-run business Tendertips has been a key partner of Wonky Box’s since 2021.

“We have a shared ethos of reducing waste and celebrating imperfections,” says Cam from Tendertips. “We’ve been with Wonky Box since the beginning, and it’s been great watching [them] grow. The produce industry is a tough game to be in, but they’re breaking the mould while succeeding at it.”

Boyd’s Asparagus (Waikato)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Andrew from Boyd’s Asparagus, also a partner of Wonky Box since 2021, says the partnership has been instrumental in reducing waste.

“Before teaming up with Wonky Box, up to 20% of our asparagus would go to waste. Since partnering with them, we’ve seen a significant reduction in food waste, saving over 30,000 kilos of asparagus that would’ve otherwise been fed to cows,” says Andrew.

“Together, we’ve [been able to] deliver significant value for both us as growers and their customers. It’s a win-win situation that enhances profitability while contributing to a more sustainable food system.”

LeaderBrand (Ashburton)

Joining in early 2024, LeaderBrand is a recent addition to Wonky Box’s grower network.

LeaderBrand highlights the benefits of their partnership by saying, “Our asparagus might be wind-bent or ‘wonky,’ but the taste is as perfect as ever. Wonky Box has been an amazing partner in getting this produce to consumers who appreciate it.”

Mike Arnold, LeaderBrand’s South Island Manager, describes the passion that goes into growing asparagus at LeaderBrand, explaining how their unique alpine growing conditions enhance flavour and sweetness, delivering exceptional asparagus to customers.

Sustainable and fresher produce for Kiwis

Wonky Box’s local sourcing strategy ensures Kiwi homes receive the freshest produce while reducing food waste. By partnering with growers like Tendertips, Boyd’s Asparagus, and LeaderBrand, Wonky Box is able to rescue and deliver snap fresh produce while minimising food miles.

Co-founders Angus Simms and Katie Jackson say their partnerships with growers are at the heart of what makes Wonky Box unique.

“Working with such passionate growers who share our values helps us help provide Kiwis with more affordable produce that is better for the planet.”

© Scoop Media

