Grocery Industry Dispute Resolution Scheme Delivered By The New Zealand Dispute Resolution Centre Goes Live

05 September

Minister Andrew Bayly, the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, announced yesterday that he has approved the rules of the Grocery Industry Dispute Resolution Scheme. The scheme is now in force.

The New Zealand Dispute Resolution Centre (NZDRC) is proud to have been selected to provide this scheme for the grocery industry, and to now have it available for use.

About the Scheme

The scheme enables quick, cost-effective resolution of disputes worth up to $5 million between suppliers to and wholesale customers of the regulated grocery retailers. This covers: the designated regulated grocery retailers (Foodstuffs North Island Limited, Foodstuffs South Island Limited and Woolworths New Zealand Limited) and their related parties (including franchisees); and suppliers of groceries under the grocery supply code or wholesale customers for groceries under the wholesale access regime in the Act. All regulated grocery retailers must comply with the rules of the scheme.

The grocery industry dispute resolution scheme takes effect under the Grocery Industry Competition Act 2023 (the Act) and the Grocery Supply Code 2023, and the rules of the scheme. Details regarding the scheme can be found on the NZDRC website via: www.grocerydispute.co.nz

The scheme is funded by the designated regulated grocery retailers and is accessible by their suppliers and wholesale customers under the rules of the scheme.

NZDRC undertook an extensive consultation on the proposed rules of the scheme with relevant industry and regulatory stakeholders. The rules were then approved by Minister Andrew Bayly.

NZDRC is grateful for the Minister’s support and input, and that of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, the Grocery Commissioner and the Commerce Commission.

Michael Jamieson, Manager – Commercial Contracts of the New Zealand Dispute Resolution Centre commented,

“We are delighted to be working with the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs and the inaugural Grocery Commissioner, Pierre van Heerden, to assist the industry participants to resolve their disputes efficiently.

The extensive consultation period, during which key stakeholders had full opportunity to review the Scheme’s proposed rules, was an extremely positive experience. We received thoughtful and positive feedback that suggests everyone is aware of the Scheme's importance and is committed to making it work.

We are pleased to have the grocery industry dispute resolution scheme up and running. We look forward to working with grocery suppliers, wholesale customers, the regulated grocery retailers and other stakeholders to make the scheme successful.”

“The New Zealand Dispute Resolution Centre is the leading provider of commercial dispute resolution services in Aotearoa New Zealand. We have over 30 years’ experience designing and delivering dispute resolution processes and services as an alternative to court proceedings.”

