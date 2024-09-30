Waikato Chamber Set To Open Its Doors In Vibrant New Business Hub

11 September

The Waikato Chamber of Commerce is set to become a tenant at the new Building E in Union Square at the end of September.

The move comes as part of the Chamber’s Union Square sponsorship package and brings with it not only new premises but a diversified revenue stream. The Chamber will be responsible for managing bookings and overseeing the Union Square Business Centre which includes five meeting and boardroom spaces.

The move means Chamber members will be able to access rooms for board meetings, offsite strategic planning sessions, overseas delegations, and sales presentations in a high quality, but understated environment in a world-class business precinct.

Chamber CEO Don Good said the move to Hamilton’s newest CBD office and community space would put it in good company.

“Union Square sets a new benchmark for commercial offices in the Waikato and is home to innovative, thriving local businesses. We’re looking forward to our members being able to visit us here alongside the likes of Rabobank, Kiwibank, AA Insurance, Baker Tilly Staples Rodway, Company-X, Bloxam Burnett & Oliver (BBO), and Craigs Investment Partners,” said Good.

Rhys Harvey, CEO of Fosters property development arm (Foster Develop) and overseer of the Union Square precinct, said the vision behind Union Square is to create an exceptional place to work or visit, in the heart of one of New Zealand’s most progressive and growing cities.

“When it’s complete, Union Square will offer over 23,000sqm of office space, spread over five buildings in the precinct. In addition, there is retail space, community spaces and areas dedicated to the wellness of both residents and the local community. We know that the Waikato Chamber of Commerce team and their members are going to fit right in here and we look forward to welcoming them,” Harvey said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As part of the move, the Chamber is set to collaborate with Union Square owners and Fosters to develop a resilient Hamilton property strategy.

Hamilton is seen as a relatively safe place in terms of its risk of natural disasters. Union Square, Fosters and the Chamber see an opportunity to work together to develop a strategy for Hamilton that considers its long-term, sustainable commercial property resilience from an urban design and construction perspective.

The Chamber has been based at Wintec House for over a decade and has thrived as part of the wider business hub that has been housed there.

“We’re incredibly grateful for our time at Wintec and we look forward to continuing to host many of our events there in the welcoming, versatile spaces that they offer,” said Good.

Chamber board chair Senga Allen said the move aligns with the Chamber’s commitment to supporting and contributing to the area's growth, as Hamilton continues to emerge as one of the fastest-growing cities in the golden triangle.

“With the city's population on the rise, our new location at Union Square positions us at the heart of this vibrant community. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Wintec for their support, particularly in relation to the Atrium, which has played a pivotal role in this transition. This strategic relocation reflects our dedication to both our growth and the ongoing development of Hamilton.”

© Scoop Media

