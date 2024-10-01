The Stakes Are High And Oh-So-Sweet With The Air New Zealand Sweetstake

Air New Zealand sweetstake schedule. Photo/Supplied. Air New Zealand sweetstake location map. Photo/Supplied. Giant lolly jar in Whangārei. Photo/Supplied.

Aotearoa will get a little sweeter this October as a giant lolly jar makes its way around the country giving New Zealanders the chance to win a share of one million Airpoints Dollars™ (APD) in the Air New Zealand Sweetstake.

The giant jar will be popping up in 11 locations around the country, from Whangārei to Invercargill.

Air New Zealand General Manager Domestic, Scott Carr says Air New Zealand lollies are an iconic part of our culture.

“Our humble hard-boiled lolly has sparked many important discussions in its time. What’s the best flavour? What’s the acceptable number of lollies to take? Do you suck yours or chew it?

“Well, we’ve got one more – how many lollies are in the Air New Zealand lolly jar?

“Kiwi from around the motu can come along to see the biggest lolly jar they might have ever seen, do some careful calculations, and submit their guess online.

Whoever correctly guesses the number of lollies in the jar, or gets closest to it, will claim the grand prize of 50,000 APD.

“The odds are stacked in your flavour with the ability to submit a guess daily, so why not sweeten your chances of winning?”

Those who can’t see the lolly jar in person can join the guessing fun with a virtual AR version.

“If you’re using your mobile device you can ‘drop’ the giant lolly jar into your backyard to get a sense of how big it actually is, or you can view it on a desktop device, before submitting your guess online.”

The lolly jar is over 4.5 metres tall from top to bottom and every single lolly inside has been counted by hand.

The lolly counting took place with an external partner who had a team of lolly counters tallying up each and every lolly. Not a single lolly was left behind!

Along with the grand prize of 50,000 APD, the deal is sweetened with additional daily prizes of 10,000 APD up for grabs online, a 10,000 APD prize at each location the jar pops up in, as well as hundreds of 500 APD spot prizes to be won.

“The best thing about Airpoints Dollars is they can be spent on so many different things.

“You can spend them on domestic flights around New Zealand or a dream holiday overseas, buy a Koru membership, book a rental car, or treat yourself or your whānau with something from the Airpoints store.”

The Air New Zealand Sweetstake runs from 1 – 20 October and is open to anyone who is a New Zealand based Airpoints member. You can join Airpoints for free by signing up at airpoints.co.nz.

Air New Zealand Sweetstake activation schedule:

Date Location Operating times Tuesday 1 October Pūtahi Park, Whangārei 7am – 2pm Thursday 3 October 1 Queen Street, Auckland 7am – 5.30pm Friday 4 October Garden Place, Hamilton 7am – 2pm Sunday 6 October Marine Parade, opposite 21 Maunganui Road, Mount Maunganui 7am – 2pm Tuesday 8 October Millennial Arch Sculpture, Napier 7am – 2pm Thursday 10 October 2 Bunny Street in front of the train station, Wellington 7am – 2pm Sunday 13 October National Aquarium 546 Marine Parade, Nelson 7am – 2pm Tuesday 15 October 100 Cathedral Square, Christchurch 7am – 2pm Thursday 17 October Queenstown Central 19 Grant Road, Queenstown 7am – 2pm Friday 18 October Feldwick Gates, Queens Park, Invercargill 7am – 2pm Sunday 20 October The Octagon, Dunedin 7am – 2pm

How to enter:

· Participants will need to be an Airpoints member and logged in to their Airpoints account to enter.

· Those visiting in person can scan the QR codes on-site with a mobile device, and submit a guess

· To participate online, visit airnzsweetstake.co.nz between 7am and 11pm to access the virtual AR version to enter a guess

· Participants can enter once a day in person, and once a day online for the competition period

About the Air New Zealand Sweetstake:

· Air New Zealand is giving away one million APD from 1 October – 20 October

· Ways to win:

o Grand prize of 50,000 APD for the person who guesses the correct (or closest to it) number of lollies in the giant jar

o A 10,000 APD prize is up for grabs at each of the 11 locations the jar visits

o A daily prize of 10,000 APD to be won online

o Hundreds of 500 APD spot prizes for those entering online and in-person

· If more than one person guesses the correct number of lollies, or closest to it, the grand prize of 50,000 APD will be split amongst the winners

· Winners of the spot prizes will receive an instant notification after they enter, and an email. APD will appear in their account within 24 hours of winning

· The grand prize winner will be contacted the week commencing 21 October

· Air New Zealand Sweetstake Terms and Conditions apply

Sweet stats:

· The Air New Zealand lolly comes in five classic flavours: Strawberry, Peppermint, Lime, Lemon, and Orange

· Lollies were made for flying; sucking one activates the muscle that opens your eustachian tubes, relieving pressure in your ears at high altitude

· Air New Zealand customers enjoy 19 million lollies per year

· Air New Zealand has been serving these iconic hard-boiled sweets for over half a century

· From top to bottom, the giant lolly jar is over 4.5 metres tall

You can download video content here.

