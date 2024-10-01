Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Apex Group Announces Successful Acquisition Of Trustees Executors Custody And Investing Accounting Business

Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Apex Group

Apex Group Ltd. (“the Group”), the global financial services provider, announces the successful completion of its acquisition of Trustees Executors’ custody and investment accounting business. Thus, expanding its New Zealand investment operations footprint.

This strategic acquisition further strengthens Apex Group’s standing as a leading provider of administration and custody services to New Zealand’s investment industry. Further, it will add 37 new employees and $NZ55 billion of assets under custody and administration to Apex Group in New Zealand.

Trustees Executors’ clients will now benefit from Apex Group’s single-source solution, including access to a broad range of services such as capital raising, distribution and administration solutions, as well as pioneering ESG and sustainability services, all of which are being supported by best-in-class technology platforms. As a global service partner, Apex Group offers its clients global perspective and local insight, delivered by its 13,000 plus employees in over 50 countries.

Donna Mason, Apex Group New Zealand Country Head, says:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We welcome Trustees Executors’ custody and investment accounting team to the Apex Group family, as well as its clients, who will benefit from the efficiencies and new growth possibilities created by our expert global and local teams.

“Apex Group remains committed to expanding access to our offerings for clients. We look forward to further enhancing our technology-enabled solutions to service the asset management industry in New Zealand.”

Rob Russell, chair of Trustees Executors Limited, says:

“We are delighted to announce the successful completion of the transfer of our custody and investment accounting business to Apex Group in New Zealand. Our highly reputable custody and investment accounting services, along with our experienced professionals, will be a valuable asset to Apex Group and provide clients with service continuity. Apex's wider suite of products and services will further benefit our clients, so we are pleased to hand over this business division to Apex Group.”

Bell Gully acted as legal advisors to Apex Group on the transaction.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Apex Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 