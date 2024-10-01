Boulevard Opening In Rolleston’s Newest Development

On 27 September, Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton had the pleasure of cutting the ribbon at the official opening of Arbor Green Boulevard in Rolleston.

In a ceremony that marked a significant milestone for the growing community, Mayor Broughton cut the ribbon, symbolising the start of a new era of connectivity and convenience for Arbor Green and the surrounding areas.

Running between Dunns Crossing and Goulds Roads, Arbor Green Boulevard provides ease of access for local residents and also offers an alternative route to the motorway, avoiding the ongoing roadworks on Selwyn Road. The boulevard has been designed to create a connection between Arbor Green and neighbouring developments such as Faringdon and Dunns Crossing.

During the official opening event, Mayor Broughton expressed his excitement about the positive impact the boulevard will have on the region: “Infrastructure is vital in order to create connected communities. The opening of Arbor Green Boulevard reflects the district’s ongoing commitment to improving transport options for residents and ensuring that Selwyn continues to thrive as it grows.”

The official ceremony was followed by a family-focused community event at Arbor Green on Saturday. The event provided a wide range of food, beverages and activities, which were all free for everyone to enjoy. More than 2,000 people attended the event, with locals sharing their appreciation for the day on social media.

Arbor Green is a master-planned community designed and constructed to the highest standards by reputable local developers Hughes Developments. Managing Director Jake Hughes said the opening ceremony and weekend event were an exciting milestone: “It was great to see people activating the boulevard and green spaces within Arbor Green, and to talk to many people who call Rolleston home. We really value the opportunity to connect with the community and to bring them on the journey with us.”

With a new school, supermarket and variety of green spaces planned for Arbor Green, it is clear that this new neighbourhood has already made its mark as a welcome addition to the Rolleston landscape.

Website: www.arborgreen.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

