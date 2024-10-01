Sealy NZ & Wallace Cotton Collaborate On Annual Designer Bed Fundraiser, Supporting Breast Cancer Foundation NZ

Sealy Designer Bed 2024 Ambassador Melissa Chan-Green

styling ‘Rosewood’ Designer Bed. (Photo/Supplied)

Sealy Posturepedic and Wallace Cotton to auction Designer Beds on Trade Me this October.

Sealy New Zealand is proud to continue its support for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ (BCFNZ) through its annual Designer Bed Fundraising Campaign. Breast Cancer Foundation NZ rely entirely on donations to continue their mahi, and with nine people diagnosed with breast cancer every day across Aotearoa, vital funds are needed to help those affected by the disease. For over a decade Sealy NZ have been providing support through sleep with this charitable initiative, and the 2024 campaign offers more opportunities for Kiwis to get involved.

This year, Sealy NZ is delighted to collaborate with another beloved and iconic New Zealand brand, Wallace Cotton. The 2024 Designer Bed campaign showcases two bespoke Sealy Posturepedic Exquisite beds, which will be auctioned on Trade Me from 21 – 30 October 2024, with all proceeds donated to BCFNZ.

“Sealy NZ have supported Breast Cancer Foundation NZ for over a decade, through our annual Designer Bed campaign. This year, we have handcrafted our Sealy Posturepedic beds with the stunning fabric designs created by Wallace Cotton. The Exquisite beds feature our industry-leading sleep technology, to help promote deep and restorative sleep,” shares Jenni Gaze, Sealy NZ Marketing Manager.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Our partnership with Wallace Cotton has been such a rewarding collaboration, we couldn’t pick just one bed this year as they’re both so luxurious—so we’re excited to double our contribution to raise even more crucial funds for the BCFNZ with two bed auctions. We hope the Designer Beds inspire generous bids to help support this important cause.”

Wallace Cotton, a leader in premium bed linen, sleepwear and homeware, has provided their signature touch to the design of these one-of-a-kind beds, while carefully curating the surrounding linens to create a space that is as stylish as it is restful, embodying elegance, comfort, and calm.

The ‘Rosewood’ bed features a classic, yet modern pink gingham-check. (Photo/Supplied)

The ‘Keepsake’ bed inspires with a soft and romantic take on flora and fauna with bee detailing. (Photo/Supplied)

“Wallace Cotton are thrilled to have collaborated with Sealy NZ on this year’s Designer Bed campaign, in proud support of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ,” shares Julia Gardner, Wallace Cotton Marketing and PR Manager. “The two bed designs showcase the creativity of our talented in-house textile designers. The Rosewood bed features a timeless check in a stunning rose tone, while the Keepsake bed uses our signature bee motif alongside a botanical design crafted in-house using a traditional linocut method, where the intricate details of the leaves and flowers are meticulously hand-cut and stamped.”

“Sleep is essential for our well-being, and both Wallace Cotton and Sealy NZ understand the impact a good night sleep has on our health. This campaign has allowed us to combine our strengths, to create beautiful and durable products designed for comfort and support. We are so grateful to everyone who bids to tautoko this meaningful cause.”

Fronting this year’s campaign is beloved New Zealand broadcaster, Melissa Chan-Green. Her involvement adds a personal and heartfelt connection to the cause, highlighting the importance of supporting those affected by breast cancer.

“Both a relative and friend of mine have had their lives cut short because of breast cancer. With three sisters and a daughter, I am especially keen to support Breast Cancer Foundation NZ in their work around awareness and research to help protect our future generations,” shares Sealy Designer Bed 2024 Ambassador Melissa Chan-Green.

“Breast Cancer Foundation NZ rely entirely on donations to continue their mahi. I have interviewed representatives from the Foundation many times and know just how hard they advocate for women – and the level of support they need. What better way to help by placing a bid on the Designer Beds, so you can sleep in luxury with a bespoke Sealy Posturepedic bed and Wallace Cotton linen.”

With every bid, Kiwis can provide a meaningful contribution to breast cancer awareness, education and support in our community. For more information about the Sealy Designer Bed campaign, please visit Breast Cancer Foundation NZ | Sealy New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

