Applications Now Open For The 2025 Zanda McDonald Award

The hunt is on for the next generation of trailblazers in agriculture as applications open for the 2025 Zanda McDonald Award. This esteemed trans-Tasman award, recognised as one of the most coveted prizes in Australasian agribusiness, seeks to identify and support young leaders who are making significant strides in the sector.

The Zanda McDonald Award is open to Australian and New Zealand residents aged 21-35 who are actively involved in agriculture. It offers unparalleled opportunities for personal and professional development, with one winner selected from each country each year. Recipients receive a bespoke education, training, and mentoring program, including access to influential leaders across various facets of the primary sector.

“We’re excited to discover the next generation of passionate young Kiwis and Aussies who are poised to make a difference in agriculture,” said Shane McManaway MNZM, Chair of the Zanda McDonald Award. “This award is designed to elevate their skills and broaden their horizons. Winners will engage with some of Australasia’s top agricultural operators, gaining invaluable insights and leadership skills that are truly transformative.”

The tailored winners' program is centred around the recipients’ specific areas of interest and growth, featuring exclusive mentoring trips. All travel and accommodation costs are covered, including flights via private plane to access diverse and remote locations. Benefits aren’t reserved for the winners, with finalists also becoming part of the award Alumni, providing ongoing support and networking opportunities. In total there are three finalists from each country

“I’ve learnt so much, both personally and for my career over the past six months,” said Nancy Crawshaw, the 2024 New Zealand Award winner and Extension Officer for Angus Australia based in New Zealand. “I’ve been able to get a seat at the table with some incredible leaders, hear what drives them, the challenges they’ve faced, and how they’ve overcome them. It’s really helped me see the big picture, and how I can carve out my own path to contribute to the future success of agriculture.”

Nancy won the award alongside Australian Tessa Chartres, the 2024 Australian Award winner and General Manager of Business Development at Murray Irrigation, based in Deniliquin NSW. Tessa shared, “It really is an unparalleled opportunity, I can feel the change in myself already. I know I’ll continue to reap the benefits of this transformative time right throughout my career.”

Applications for the 2025 Zanda McDonald Award are open from 1 - 31 October 2024, closing at 5pm NZ time. Late entries will not be accepted.

For details of how to apply, please see www.zandamcdonaldaward.com

© Scoop Media

