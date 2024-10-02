Somar Digital Introduces New Baybus Website, Making Public Transport Information More Accessible

Baybus website on mobile phone (Photo/Supplied)

Somar Digital is proud to announce the launch of the newly designed Baybus website, developed for Bay of Plenty Regional Council Toi Moana. With the updated website, passengers can now access reliable, real-time information to plan their journeys, improving the overall travel experience. Bay of Plenty Regional Council delivers public transport services for the region, and Somar Digital was contracted to deliver a modern, user-friendly digital solution.

The Baybus network, which serves the entire Bay of Plenty region, now has a digital presence that matches its critical role in the community. The updated website helps to streamline navigation, providing more intuitive trip planning tools, and offering new features designed to empower passengers with reliable, real-time information.

Transforming the Public Transport Experience

With user feedback and thorough UX research, Somar Digital has transformed the site into a highly functional tool that puts user needs at the forefront. Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s Public Transport Director Oliver Haycock says, “The new Baybus website improves the experience for our customers. From real-time updates to personalised features, we’ve focused on making it easier and more convenient for everyone to plan their journeys. It’s a step forward in delivering a more reliable and accessible public transport system for the Bay of Plenty community.”

Notable features of the new Baybus website include:

Easy Trip Planning: Users can quickly plan their journeys with access to timetables, route-specific information, and live tracking to see where buses are along the route.

Users can quickly plan their journeys with access to timetables, route-specific information, and live tracking to see where buses are along the route. Customisation and Personalisation: Travellers can now save their favourite routes, stops, and destinations, while also setting up timetables to display only the bus stops relevant to them.

Travellers can now save their favourite routes, stops, and destinations, while also setting up timetables to display only the bus stops relevant to them. Real-Time Updates: A new alert system ensures passengers stay informed of any service disruptions or delays that could impact their travel plans.

A new alert system ensures passengers stay informed of any service disruptions or delays that could impact their travel plans. Mobile Optimisation: The website is fully responsive and can be added to mobile device home screens for quick access on the go.

For Baybus administrators, the redesigned site offers easier management, including the ability to update timetables and service alerts with minimal effort. This efficiency translates into faster communication of important updates to passengers, ensuring the Bay of Plenty's public transport system remains responsive to its users' needs.

Fiona Reid, Somar Digital’s CEO, says, “We’re delighted to support the Bay of Plenty with a new Baybus website that makes planning journeys easier and more intuitive. Somar Digital is committed to helping public transport agencies deliver the best possible services to their customers by creating digital solutions that improve both user experience and operational efficiency."

About Somar Digital

Somar Digital is a Wellington-based digital agency specialising in creating user-centred, data-driven solutions that enhance public services and experiences. With over 16 years of experience working with local councils and public transport networks, Somar Digital is committed to using design, data, and technology to build a better future for all New Zealanders.

Somar Digital recently launched TransitDash, a SaaS tool for Public Transport providers that offers comprehensive information asset creation solutions, delivering cost savings, increased efficiency, and improved customer experience.

