Wellington Travellers Invited To Uncover Dreams For WOW 2024

Tall Poppy Pearl Dupont (Photo/Supplied)

Wellington, 2 October: Wellington Airport visitors are encouraged to share their dreams of hope, happiness and positivity at a pop-up celebrating the 2024 World of WearableArt Show®: DREAM AWAKE season.

Located in the main airport terminal, World of WearableArt (WOW) partner Tall Poppy has created a Wall of Dreams for travellers to relax, recharge, reflect and share what brings them joy.

Pearl Dupont, Head of Marketing at Tall Poppy, says WOW is full of memorable experiences, and they wanted to create a bite-sized moment at one of Wellington’s busiest places, encouraging optimism.

“Taking time to do this isn’t always easy, particularly in the current climate. So, we thought, why not help people fill their cups by thinking about the good stuff and what they want for themselves, families or communities they live in,” she says.

The pop-up, which runs until 15 October, is designed to look like a series of clouds and can hold thousands of ‘dreams’. People will write their hopes and dreams on stickers that will decorate the Wall of Dreams.

Tall Poppy has partnered with WOW for the 2024 People’s Choice Award, which will be announced at the end of the season. Pearl says that WOW's strength has been inspirational and something they want to celebrate with Wellingtonians and visitors to the capital.

“It’s a real testament to the power of the world WOW has created to have stayed so strong through the last few years.

“The match feels like a natural one - we share a deep passion for innovation and disruption. Each year WOW creates a new memorable audience experience, that’s somehow totally different to the year before - this is exactly what we’re trying to do in real estate; continuously improve, develop, and provide memorable experiences to Kiwis buying and selling homes across the country,” she says.

Tall Poppy WOW Wellington Airport Wall of Dreams (Photo/Supplied)

WOW Chief Executive Meg Williams says partners like Tall Poppy enable them to bring the WOW Show to life and continue to elevate the experience for guests and designers year after year.

“It’s important to us to work with people and companies that align with our values and are passionate about providing awe-inspiring experiences. We love the energy, customer focus, and innovation the Tall Poppy team bring to the table,” she says.

Wellington Airport is also a supporting sponsor of WOW; Manager for Brand and Sponsorship, Jo Maxwell says they are proud to be helping imagination take flight to celebrate DREAM AWAKE.

“We’re loving hosting the pop-up from fellow sponsor Tall Poppy, which is inspiring travellers to share their dreams and providing a relaxing space to chill before their flights,” she says.

The DREAM AWAKE Dream Wall pop-up is in Wellington Airport's main terminal until October 15th, 2024. Visitors to Tall Poppy’s ‘Wall of Dreams’ can also go in the draw to win an escape for two to Tunapo Escape, along with platters and a catered dinner.

