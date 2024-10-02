Highlights From The State Of The Sector Report Launch

Community Networks Aotearoa has today released the 6th iteration of the State of the Sector research, marking 10 years of in-depth analysis into the state of the for-purpose sector.

This latest research reveals that many community organisations continue to struggle despite their resilience and dedication to serving their communities. The findings highlight significant challenges such as shrinking funding, stagnant or declining contracts, and increased difficulty in delivering high-quality services due to rising demands.

(Photo/Supplied)

At the launch event, Wellington City Missioner Murray Eldridge provided a thought-provoking analogy, comparing the for-purpose sector to a rugby game. He remarked, “Watching a rugby game is fun because the playing field is level and the goalposts are fixed. But that is not the experience of the for-purpose sector. The playing field is not level, and the goalposts seem to constantly move.”

Despite these obstacles, Murray Eldridge emphasised the sector’s enduring strength and urged everyone to remain hopeful, noting that hope is critical for the individuals and communities the sector serves. He said, “The sector is nothing if not resilient, and it is important that we hold on to hope. Hope is critical to the people we serve.”

The State of the Sector report also highlighted some positive trends. Volunteer engagement is on the rise, providing much-needed support for organisations. Salaries for many staff members have increased, allowing organisations to remain competitive and retain talent. Additionally, staff members continue to access professional development opportunities, ensuring that they remain equipped to meet the needs of the community.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading The report also noted the sector’s increased use of technology, with many organisations integrating lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic to enhance service delivery and adapt to new ways of working.

In closing, Murray Eldridge referenced a poignant quote from the State of the Sector survey report: “These are disruptive times [for the community and social sector], but most are resilient and innovative in the face of the onslaught.”

The State of the Sector research, conducted over the past decade, underscores the urgent need for greater funding and stability within the sector, while recognising the remarkable resilience of the organisations that continue to serve their communities under increasingly difficult circumstances.



© Scoop Media

