Bell Gully Is Advising Genesis Energy On Investment In ChargeNet

Bell Gully is advising Genesis Energy on its proposed investment for a majority equity stake in ChargeNet, New Zealand’s leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions and infrastructure.

Today Genesis Energy has confirmed it proposes to acquire a 65% stake in ChargeNet for NZ$64 million, which includes a significant investment into the business to fund its near-term growth. This strategic move positions Genesis Energy as a key investor in the growth of the country’s EV market and the energy transition.

"We are delighted to be supporting the Genesis Energy team on its investment in ChargeNet," said Bell Gully partner, Chris Hodges. “The electrification of transport will continue to play an important part in New Zealand’s energy transition, and our team appreciates the opportunity to be involved through this transaction.”

The Bell Gully team is led by corporate partner Chris Hodges and assisted by associate Asaph Verner.

By expanding New Zealand’s charging infrastructure and integrating advanced energy solutions, Genesis Energy and ChargeNet aim to make EV adoption more accessible and convenient for all New Zealanders.

