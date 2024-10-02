New Showreel Spotlights Wellington, New Zealand As Global Leader In Digital Content, Post-Production And IP Development

Screen Wellington in Aotearoa, New Zealand has unveiled a dynamic new showreel Make it Here spotlighting the region’s thriving animation, games, VFX and creative technology community. The reel demonstrates that Wellington, a UNESCO Creative City of Film, is driving significant growth in creative technology, reinforcing its status as a global hub for digital content, post-production and IP development.

Make it Here features work from a host of creative production companies based in the region, including Big Adventure, Floating Rock, Wētā FX, Lost Cosmonauts, PikPok, A44 Games, Beyond, Wildboy and more. The reel is a collaboration by the region’s established and emerging companies, showcasing the sector's impressive diversity and scale.

Mark Westerby, Head of Attraction at Screen Wellington says: “We’re so proud to unveil this slick piece of content to showcase the incredible creative tech work being accomplished in the region. Wellington will always be home to more traditional filmmaking methods, but we see this creative tech as a major contributor to our creative economy, especially in terms of 'weightless' exports.”

Wellington provides world-leading education in creative technology, attracting students from around the world for its boundary-pushing reputation, access to state-of-the-art equipment, and opportunities to learn from feted practitioners. Victoria University of Wellington’s high tech Miramar Creative Centre was recently included in Hollywood Reporter’s 15 Best Global Film Schools list. The region is set-up to connect screen graduates with thriving careers in VFX, gaming, animation, and digital sectors, expanding the talent base to support the nation’s export growth in creative industries.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Wellington is home to many major industry events that provide a chance for New Zealanders to share the sector’s love of storytelling, see the latest content, test games in development and engage with stories from around the world.

Upcoming events include the New Zealand Game Developers' Conference (17-19 October), Wellington Games Week (13-19 October), Show Me Shorts (16-20 October), NZ Youth Film Festival (6-7 December), Māoriland Film Festival (March 2025), Wellington Animation Film Festival (March 2025), and Square Eyes: Around the World in Eight Days (Kids Film Festival and animation workshops), all showcasing its vibrant role in the business of creative technology and screen.

Wellington has long been known for its work in physical productions, including James Cameron’s Avatar and its sequels (still in production), Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies, and more recently Taika Waititi’s Time Bandits, Jemaine Clement and Paul Yates’ Wellington Paranormal, and After the Party, Executive Produced by and starring Robyn Malcolm.

Chantelle Cole, Programme Director for the Game Development Sector Rebate (GDSR) at NZ On Air says many people are unaware of the incredible success stories emerging both from Wellington’s games industry and from studios across Aotearoa: “In terms of Wellington examples, studios like PikPok, one of New Zealand’s oldest and largest, have seen their games downloaded over half a billion times. While Dinosaur Polo Club's titles, Mini Metro and Mini Motorways, are enjoyed by over 10 million players globally— that’s double the population of Aotearoa. These are just a small sample of the world-class talent we have right here in our own backyard. And it’s why the GDSR was set up – to help support that growth and development of the sector. Wellington is showing itself to be a powerhouse in the international game development scene - and we believe it’s important to take a moment to celebrate this success as a community.”

The Make it Here reel was premiered at an industry event on Tuesday 1 October (NZT) at Massey University’s National Academy of Screen Arts. A panel discussion was held discussing Wellington’s place in the creative technology landscape and what the future holds for businesses in this sector.

Notes:

The full list of creative companies featured in the reel follows: 37Degrees Studio, 808 Ltd., A44, Beyond, Big Adventure, Dinosaur Polo Club, Floating Rock, Fox & Co, Lost Cosmonauts, Mohawk Media, Niantic Aotearoa NZ, PikPok, Rascal Kids, Resn, RiffRaff Games, Stormcloak Games, Storybox, Wētā FX, Wētā Workshop, Wildboy Studios, Wrestler

Screen Wellington

Screen Wellington is the regional film office for the wider Wellington region, part of WellingtonNZ the regional economic development Agency [for international context: Screen Wellington is the film commission for the Wellington region of New Zealand]. A region famous for its ‘film-friendliness’, Screen Wellington works with local and international productions to access locations, facilities and key support businesses. Other significant focus areas for Screen Wellington are supporting the development of local content creators, working with partners, tertiary and industry to ensure we have the right skills and businesses are connected to export opportunities, and the attraction of screen productions and investment to the Wellington region. It supports a myriad of film-festivals and screen business events. In 2019 Wellington was recognised by the United Nations Economic, Scientific and Educational Organisation (UNESCO) as a Creative City of Film acknowledging the region’s rich and diverse film heritage and commitment to international cooperation to screen creativity and technology for sustainable and inclusive development. Screen Wellington’s screen sector support covers all areas of screen production and ways in which it is consumed, including physical production for film and television, animation, post-production, VFX, game development and emerging technologies such as AR/VR and XR.

© Scoop Media

