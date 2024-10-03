Doubt Derails Success: It’s The Emotional Barrier Few Overcome

Doubt is an emotion that often traps us and which few overcome. It causes fear, imposter syndrome, and sometimes failure without us ever realising it's a crucial part of the journey to self-belief.

Simone-Ellen Keller, personal transformation strategist and founder of Genius Yousays, "Emotions are a powerful force that can either propel us forward or leave us feeling stuck. But many don’t realise doubt is simply part of the process."

Keller says that emotions like doubt, fear, and discomfort are often seen as signals that something is wrong. "We tend to think we’re not good enough when we experience doubt, but it’s actually a natural part of learning and growth," she says.

"The real problem is that people interpret these feelings as a lack of ability rather than recognising them as signs of progress."

Doubt is part of growth

Keller says the journey from novice to expert isn’t just about acquiring knowledge and practising skills.

"Emotions play a crucial role in skill development, but we rarely acknowledge that. Many people get stuck, mistaking their emotional discomfort as a sign of failure or inadequacy."

She says feeling uncertain at the beginning of any new endeavour is normal.

"That doubt tells you something important like, perhaps, you’re not yet experienced enough. But instead of giving up, you must keep practising and solving problems. Over time, you’ll build the expertise and belief in yourself," says Keller.

You must advocate for yourself

Keller says that emotions affect our mindset and can influence how we are perceived in the workplace.

"People often complain about leadership taking away opportunities," she says. "But have you advocated for yourself? The discomfort people feel when putting themselves forward is often due to emotions like fear of rejection or failure.

"In Kiwi culture, we often see self-promotion as crass. This emotional discomfort is rationalised as humility, but it’s fear holding people back. You can be humble and still advocate for yourself."

Keller says that opportunities are not given; they are taken.

"If you don’t ask, leadership will default to those who do," she says. "The key is not to stop asking, even when it feels uncomfortable."

Lean into discomfort

Keller adds that when people move away from opportunities because "it doesn’t feel right," they often do so to avoid discomfort.

"Growth is uncomfortable, but the more you lean into it, the easier it becomes," she says. "Discomfort is a natural part of the process; once you accept that, it becomes easier to push through it."

By understanding emotions rather than avoiding them, we can make better decisions and progress in both our personal and professional lives.

"We’re taught from a young age to interpret emotions in a very simplistic way," she says. "As adults, we need to learn to work with them rather than letting them hold us back.

"Your early programming from childhood may still dominate your emotional responses, but that doesn’t mean you can’t reframe how you approach your emotions."

Takeaways for moving forward:

1. Support system: Find someone you trust to support you in making decisions. This reduces the emotional weight of decision-making.

2. Truth statement: Focus on what you truly believe rather than what you feel in the moment. For example, "I deserve this promotion" is a truth that can override temporary doubt.

3. Self-observation: Take a step back and observe yourself as both the actor and the director of your life. This allows you to evaluate yourself more objectively.

Keller says emotions are not meant to be barriers but signals to understand and work with. "Once you learn to navigate them, doubt becomes just another step on the path to belief."

ABOUT

One of New Zealand’s leading brand strategists, wife and mother, Simone, had everything going for her, but things weren’t as perfect as they seemed. Hard work, tension and the pressures of relationships with the people closest to her, Simone knew something had to change before it was too late.

Using the techniques, thinking and experience she applied to creating world-class brands, Simone embarked on a journey of research, soul searching and personal transformation. Out of that journey emerged the Genius Yousystem for rapid personal development.

These days Simone lives a life enriched with strong, healthy relationships while she builds her own company dedicated to helping others be brilliant— work she loves. Simone has spent the last nine years working with hundreds of people, changing lives, transforming relationships, and steadily honing the Genius Youprogramme into a ‘superpower’ system that lets people take control of their lives now and into the future.

