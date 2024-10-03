Balancing Love And Business: Handling Sensitive Issues

How do romantic partners in business raise an issue with their significant other in the workplace, particularly when one partner is more sensitive to criticism?

Romantic partners co-owning businesses face unique challenges because any disagreement can raise tension between the couple, which can spread to staff, risking polarisation and disruption to workplace dynamics.

Gaelene Adams Love, managing director and business relationship coach at Team Fusion International, says romantic partners in business face distinct challenges.

“Empirical research shows conflicts between spouses in a business setting can significantly impact the workplace environment and overall business performance.

“Studies indicate that disagreements often stem from differences in leadership styles, decision-making processes, or competing business goals. These can spill over into the workplace if unresolved, leading to a polarised staff environment and reduced morale. Staff may feel forced to take sides, further straining team dynamics and lowering productivity,” Adams Love explains.

Co-owner conflict is compounded by the permeability between personal and professional lives.

“In couple-owned businesses, tensions from home can easily affect professional decisions, worsening workplace conflicts. Research has also found that intra-spousal conflicts create a tense work environment and hinder business performance, with competing goals between spouses limiting financial success.”

Adams Love says that the success of couple-run businesses often hinges on effective leadership, clear communication, and understanding each partner’s role and responsibilities.

1. Understand personalities through assessments

Adams Love suggests that psychometric tests or personality assessments can help couples understand themselves and each other.

"We have found through personality assessments that learning that your partner is highly sensitive equips both parties to manage conflicts better," she says. "If you know what makes someone tick, you can approach sensitive topics more carefully, reducing the risk of escalation."

"We have found that personality profiling creates an understanding that not everyone is the same and equips both parties to manage conflicts better," she says. "If you know how to approach someone different from you, you can approach sensitive topics more carefully, reducing the risk of escalation."

2. Develop systems and processes

Having transparent systems and processes in place is critical for couple-run businesses.

"Processes act as a framework ensuring consistency and efficiency. They create transparency, help to reduce errorsand save time, providing a structure that helps avoid conflict," says Adams Love.

“Without them, partners can feel like one is playing 'mum vs dad' or “one-upmanship” on the other in the business.”

Systems also clarify roles and responsibilities.

"Both parties must have clearly defined areas of responsibility, so each knows where the buck stops," she says. This prevents power imbalances and ensures accountability. "It’s not about one partner managing the other; it’s about collaboration and accountability within a structured system."

3. Address issues immediately

Leaving problems to fester only increases the chance of conflict.

"Kiwis tend to avoid conflict, sweeping things under the carpet. However, unresolved issues lead to bigger disputes later. The sooner you address something, the less likely you are to cause offence or resentment," says Adams Love.

She says that communication should be tactful and constructive. "Focus on the positives—what’s working—then raise the issue. It’s about being empathetic while still addressing the problem directly and remembering this is business. It’s not personal."

In business, addressing sensitive topics promptly ensures the professional environment remains healthy.

"If you tolerate behaviour beyond a reasonable limit, it’s bound to backfire," Adams Love concludes. "Clear communication, reinforced by systems and processes, helps keep things running smoothly."

