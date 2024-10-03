Calling All Cheese Lovers: Iconic American Snack Cheez-It® Lands Down Under!

Cheese enthusiasts, brace yourselves! The American snack sensation, Cheez-It, is making its grand debut on New Zealand’ soil. Prepare your taste buds, as the new Cheez-It Snap'd®, packing a cheesy punch, made with real cheese, is now available exclusively at Woolworths, delivering tantalising satisfaction bite after bite.

Promising a light, crispy texture, and an irresistible cheesy flavour, snackers across New Zealand are now able to savour the bite-size snack. We can now indulge in Cheez-Its in two deliciously bold flavours:

Cheez-It Snap'd® Cheddar Cheese: Thin, crispy, cheesy baked snacks with a big Cheez-taste, for a crave-able crunchy nibble that is sure to satisfy savoury cravings.

Cheez-It Snap'd® Cheddar and Sour Cream & Onion: A flavour match made in taste heaven with the perfect combination of real cheddar cheese, rich sour cream, and onion in every bite.

Robert Saunders, Marketing Manager at Kellanova in New Zealand, said he was excited to introduce Cheez-It to the New Zealand market, “Sweet dreams are in fact made of Cheez! Kiwis are always on the lookout for delicious snacks, so we’re thrilled to bring Cheez-It, a US icon, to New Zealand for the first time and introduce Kiwis to a new way to feed their cheezy obsessions. It’s made with real cheese, baked inside and out, and sure to become a new favourite snack - tasting is believing!

Try the new Cheez-It Snap’d® range that’s now available exclusively in Woolworths for RRP $6.50. So, make sure to grab a pack before it’s Snap’d up!

