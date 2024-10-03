Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Calling All Cheese Lovers: Iconic American Snack Cheez-It® Lands Down Under!

Thursday, 3 October 2024, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Kellanova

 

Cheese enthusiasts, brace yourselves! The American snack sensation, Cheez-It, is making its grand debut on New Zealand’ soil. Prepare your taste buds, as the new Cheez-It Snap'd®, packing a cheesy punch, made with real cheese, is now available exclusively at Woolworths, delivering tantalising satisfaction bite after bite.

Promising a light, crispy texture, and an irresistible cheesy flavour, snackers across New Zealand are now able to savour the bite-size snack. We can now indulge in Cheez-Its in two deliciously bold flavours:

Cheez-It Snap'd® Cheddar Cheese: Thin, crispy, cheesy baked snacks with a big Cheez-taste, for a crave-able crunchy nibble that is sure to satisfy savoury cravings.

Cheez-It Snap'd® Cheddar and Sour Cream & Onion: A flavour match made in taste heaven with the perfect combination of real cheddar cheese, rich sour cream, and onion in every bite.

Robert Saunders, Marketing Manager at Kellanova in New Zealand, said he was excited to introduce Cheez-It to the New Zealand market, “Sweet dreams are in fact made of Cheez! Kiwis are always on the lookout for delicious snacks, so we’re thrilled to bring Cheez-It, a US icon, to New Zealand for the first time and introduce Kiwis to a new way to feed their cheezy obsessions. It’s made with real cheese, baked inside and out, and sure to become a new favourite snack - tasting is believing! 

Try the new Cheez-It Snap’d® range that’s now available exclusively in Woolworths for RRP $6.50. So, make sure to grab a pack before it’s Snap’d up!

Hungry for more ways to Want It. Need It. Cheez-It? 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Kellanova on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 