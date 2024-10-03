State Awarded Canstar’s Car Insurer Of The Year 2024 And Also Best Value Car Insurance 2024

Paula ter Brake - AMI EGM Consumer Brands (Photo/Supplied)

Canstar’s Car Insurer of the Year Award recognises the insurer that provides consumers outstanding value through its products and service offerings, as well as customer satisfaction.

According to its expert panel, State’s competitive prices across all driver profiles, its great comprehensive policy features and strong customer satisfaction score helped it earn this year’s Canstar’s Car Insurer of the Year Award. State also received recognition as one of the Outstanding Value Award winners.

State Executive General Manager Consumer Brands Paula ter Brake says: “We are absolutely delighted to see State named as Car Insurer of the Year, as well as winning the Outstanding Value Award.

“Our team at State continue to work exceptionally hard to deliver the experience and service our customers expect, as well as making sure our customers have the cover and policy features they need, at a competitive price.

“State’s been helping New Zealanders with their insurance for more than 100 years and we look after around 900,000 policies for more than 400,000 customers. These awards are wonderful recognition of the work our team do every day to put our customers at the centre of everything we do.”

Tom Slee, Canstar Group Manager – Wealth, Health & New Zealand says, “That State earns high praise from our research analysts for its pricing and products features, in addition to great consumer feedback, is a reflection of State’s dedication to delivering not only great value, but great customer service, too.”

Canstar use a unique ratings methodology that compares price and features across Comprehensive car insurance products. Canstar then award the best products 5-Star ratings for Outstanding Value Car Insurance, and the best insurer in the market, which this year is State, the prestigious award for Insurer of the Year Car Insurance.

