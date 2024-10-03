LJ Hooker Group Reacts To Stats NZ Census Data

Comments from LJ Hooker Group Head of Network NZ Campbell Dunoon following the Census data released from Stats NZ today showing an increase home ownership.

"It's encouraging to see the increase in home ownership across New Zealand. Owning a home not only offers stability but also creates a strong foundation for building personal wealth and long-term financial security for future generations.

"This positive shift in home ownership rates, though modest, marks an important step toward reversing the downward trend we've witnessed since the 1990s. More Kiwis achieving home ownership strengthens the resilience of our housing market and fosters stable, thriving communities.

"Home ownership remains one of the most reliable pathways to wealth creation. The improvement in housing quality, coupled with the rise in ownership rates, demonstrates that we are moving in the right direction—toward healthier, more secure homes for all New Zealanders.

"It's promising to see regions across New Zealand making gains in home ownership. While challenges remain, particularly in urban centres like Auckland and Wellington, the overall trend toward increased home ownership is crucial in helping more families establish long-term financial stability.

"With fixed term mortgage rates potentially declining and property prices remaining relatively stable, current market conditions are becoming more favourable for first home buyers, offering a valuable opportunity to build long-term capital through property ownership."

