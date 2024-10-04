Dwelling And Household Estimates: September 2024 Quarter

Dwelling and household estimates are used for many purposes including planning, policy formation, business decisions, and as 'bottom lines' in the calculation of market coverage rates.

Key facts

At 30 September 2024, the estimated number of:

private dwellings is 2,097,100

households is 2,020,000.

These estimates are based on the 2018 Census of Population and Dwellings.

Visit our website to read this information release:

Dwelling and household estimates: September 2024 quarter

