Save Your Pocket And The Planet: Aotearoa’s Food Rescue App, Foodprint, Comes To Rotorua & Taupō

17 September

Residents in Taupō, Tūrangi and Rotorua will soon be able to save their pocket and the planet all while enjoying delicious local kai thanks to the expansion of the food rescue app, Foodprint, into the region from Tuesday 17th September. The Kiwi-owned app partners with local eateries to give them a platform to sell surplus and imperfect food for a discount to prevent food waste.

The app is a fun, innovative way to put food rescue at your fingertips while reducing the contribution that food waste makes to the climate crisis. After downloading the app, customers can opt to receive push notifications from local eateries to let them know when food is available. They then purchase with the app and collect from the eatery before closing. Discounts start from 30% off the original price, with some eateries opting for higher ones of 70-90% off. The food sells quickly and what’s available on the app changes daily to suit the needs of the eateries. The app tallies how much money, food and even emissions they’ve saved on every order.

With a great spread across the region, eateries Foodprint has partnered with include The Cozy Corner, The Storehouse, Misfit Garden, in Taupō; The Lader Cafe & Bakery in Tūrangi and Lime Cafe, Rotorua Fresh, Sushi Gallery and PantryD’or and Brown Owl Organic in Rotorua.

In late 2023, Foodprint was awarded a Waste Minimisation Grant by Taupō District Council to support this expansion with Waste Minimisation Officer, Shannon Hanson saying:

“Taupō District Council is very proud to have supported Foodprint to launch in Taupō and Tūrangi. Food waste is the second most wasted item entering our district’s landfill every year. Being able to connect people with excess food at local cafes and food retailers is such a fun and engaging way to tackle this issue and we’re so excited for it to launch here.”

With costs going up and fluctuation in customer behaviour, it has become more challenging for eateries to forecast and having a backup on days that haven’t gone to plan is vital to any business. The app's Founder and CEO, Michal Garvey says “With consumers feeling the pinch of both the cost of living and climate crises, there is simply no good reason for food to go to waste. Using Foodprint allows businesses to retain value in products that previously may have ended up in the bin and helps customers access products that might otherwise have been outside their budget.”

This sentiment is shared by Dr Fern Kelly who along with her husband owns Hamilton’s Rüdi’s Bakehouse who make use of Foodprint’s service most weeks.

“Having unsold items at the end of the day can be heartbreaking as a small business owner (psychologically and financially) - but it can be hard to predict numbers at times! By using Foodprint, not only are we reducing food waste (and making our products accessible to those who might not normally be able to afford it), but it also assists us with remaining financially sustainable by recouping the cost of goods required to produce the items left unsold. If we are going to have leftovers, it's a win-win approach, we think.”

Garvey says you’ll find a range of food on the app anything from “salads, sandwiches, cakes and sushi to fresh fruit and veggies and cooking ingredients.” All of the food is safe to eat and is of the same quality that the eatery would otherwise sell in-store.

The app is simple to use and has won many awards for its design and sustainability credentials, including Founder Michal Garvey being named as one of the country’s Top 50 Women in Food and Drink in 2024.

Eateries that are interested in selling via the platform can get in touch at https://foodprint.app and customers can download the free app by searching Foodprint in the Apple App or Google Play Stores.

