Entries Open For The 2025 Estrella Damm Top 50 New Zealand Gastropub Awards

The search is on once again for New Zealand’s culinary crown jewels! Entries are now open for the 2025 Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs Awards, celebrating the nation’s finest food-led pubs.

Public voting, which attracted over 5,000 votes in the 2024 competition, will determine the Top 50 list, spotlighting the gastropubs that have captured the hearts and taste buds of kiwi foodies and be used as a roadmap for those wanting to find the very best gastropubs across Aotearoa.

After the nation has had its say, a panel of hospitality experts will step in to select the regional champions and, ultimately, crown the Supreme Champion—recognising the very best in New Zealand’s vibrant gastropub scene.

Steve Armitage, Chief Executive of Hospitality New Zealand, says, “We’re thrilled to continue recognising the incredible work of New Zealand’s gastropubs. These establishments offer a unique dining experience, combining exceptional food with a welcoming atmosphere. We encourage all eligible gastropubs to enter and showcase their talents.”

This year’s awards feature a range of categories, including four regional divisions: Top of the North, Bottom of the North, Top of the South, and Bottom of the South. Gastropubs can also compete for Best Estrella Damm Paired Meal, Supreme Champion, and the newly introduced Sustainability Champion, recognising excellence in eco-friendly practices.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ Marketing Manager, Tracey McKay, says “Estrella Damm is excited to once again be the headline sponsor of the Top 50 Gastropub awards 2025. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the gastronomy sector. We are proud to continue working alongside Hospitality New Zealand and the Top50 Gastropub awards to celebrate excellence in food and beverage.”

Gastropubs nationwide are encouraged to enter the competition, with free entry available for all hospitality venues.

The awards ceremony will take place on 26 March 2025 at Auckland’s iconic Fantail & Turtle, the reigning Supreme Champion from the 2024 Estrella Damm Top 50 New Zealand Gastropub Awards.

Entry is free. Entries open Monday 7 October and close Sunday 1 December 2024 at midnight.

About Hospitality NZ:

• Hospitality NZ is the voice of hospitality in Aotearoa New Zealand, working hand-in-hand with our members to shape the future of hospitality.

• We support thousands of hospitality and accommodation businesses of all sizes across the motu, to deliver the world-famous manaakitanga (hospitality) which New Zealand is renowned for.

• We provide our members with practical resources – from comprehensive legal support and world-class training, through to real-world guides ranging from employment agreements to HR information.

• We also advocate for what our members need to succeed, making sure decision makers are focused on addressing their most pressing issues to create a positive business environment for hospitality.

What is a gastropub?

A gastropub is a bar or pub that offers a restaurant-quality dining experience by serving quality food alongside a wide selection of alcoholic beverages. Unlike traditional pubs, gastropubs prioritise the culinary aspect and feature a menu with creatively prepared dishes, often using fresh, locally sourced ingredients. They also offer a selection of craft beers, wines, and spirits. Typically, gastropubs blend the cozy atmosphere of a pub with the culinary expertise of a restaurant, creating a more elevated dining and drinking experience.

