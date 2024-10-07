Seaside Market Dishwashing Service Cleaning Up Thanks To NPDC Zero Waste Fund

Caption: Tina Koch, from Wash over Waste.

Eateries at New Plymouth’s Seaside Markets are helping to keep Ngāmotu Beach cleaner and tidier and saving rubbish going to landfill thanks to a new dishwashing service supported by the Zero Waste Fund run by NPDC.

Food trucks at the twice-monthly market are now required, where they can, to serve their meals on reusable plastic or ceramic plates with stainless steel cutlery. These can then be washed and sterilised in the Wash Over Waste trailer before going back into circulation.

The trailer has 1,000 plates and bowls – many donated – and can wash 750 dishes each hour, keeping about 15 vendors well supplied with clean crockery and cutlery.

Tina Koch gives the vendors dishes at the beginning of the market and the customers return them at the trailer—they are washed and returned to vendors.

“They are all positive about taking part and the customers are excited and on board with the system and happy to walk from food trailers and get cutlery,” said Tina.

NPDC Behaviour Change Campaigns Specialist Nichola Maclean said encouraging innovation around waste contributed to both a sustainable environment and a more vibrant local economy.

“We need to support new and exciting ideas for reducing waste as we work towards our goal of Zero Waste to landfill by 2040 as part of building a Sustainable Lifestyle Capital,” said Ms Maclean.

Applications for funding open and close 31 October – find out more at npdc.govt.nz/ZeroWasteFund

Fast Facts

Managed by NPDC, the Zero Waste Fund allocates up to $100,000 annually over two rounds.

No rates money is used – all funds come from a national levy on every tonne of waste disposed to landfill, which is overseen by the Ministry for the Environment.

Other grants this year went to: Te Rau o Rongo Charitable Trust – He mahi Pū Wairākau, which runs free composting workshops for whānau Māori. Stitch Up Society, which teaches people how to alter, fix or upcycle their textile items.



