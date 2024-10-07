ANZIIF Launch New Vulnerability Short Course And Webinar

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is proud to announce the launch of a new short course: Creating Good Outcomes for Customers Experiencing Vulnerabilities.

This course aims to elevate skills and knowledge to provide exceptional care and supportive interactions and experiences.

It is designed to equip insurance professionals who have customer interface, including underwriters, brokers, claims handlers, loss adjusters, sales professionals, service call centres and those in the supply chain with the skills needed to identify the signs of vulnerability, and manage sensitive interactions with empathy and professionalism.

Key factors of vulnerability covered within the course include domestic violence, financial abuse, cultural diversity and more, ensuring participants are well prepared to support customers in a variety of circumstances.

The course features interactive modules, knowledge checks, and an immersive simulation that allows learners to apply their skills in realistic, real-world situations.

“Good customer outcomes are the focus of the legislator, regulator and insurance professionals. This course has been created to foster deep connections and understandings with clients so that insurance professionals can make a positive impact on those they serve”, says ANZIIF CEO, Katrina Shanks.

Creating Good Outcomes for Customers Experiencing Vulnerabilities complements ANZIIF’s Empathetic Claims Management Short Course, with both programs teaching the necessary skills to deliver lasting, positive outcomes for vulnerable customers.

To accompany the launch of the new short course, ANZIIF will be hosting a free webinar as part of the Thursday Thought-Leaders series. This session will focus on how insurance firms can enhance their response to complaints involving domestic violence or vulnerable customers.

The webinar, titled "Domestic Violence and Vulnerability: AFCA's Approach to Insurance Complaints," will feature Emma Curtis, Lead Ombudsman of Insurance at the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA). Emma will provide valuable insights into how these sensitive complaints are managed and what insurers can do to improve their processes.

Through the short course and webinar, ANZIIF aims to empower insurance professionals to better support vulnerable customers, particularly during challenging times when financial resilience is crucial.

