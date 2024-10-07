Education Reforms Risk Crippling Infrastructure Workforce

Vocational education is considered the backbone of the civil construction industry by CCNZ, though it does believe the current system falls short in providing clear pathways for new workers to develop the necessary skills. The Developing a Skilled Civil Construction Workforce report (2022) highlights a glaring shortage of skilled workers entering the field.

The Government says it is committed to disestablishing Te Pūkenga and replacing it with a system that restores regional decision-making and connections between Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics (ITPs) and their communities. ITPs are state-funded tertiary institutions that provide a wide range of vocational education and training programs, including full degrees and some postgraduate courses.

The proposed changes include:

A redesigned Institute of Technology and Polytechnic (ITP) network that retains access to ITP provision in regions, through a combination of stand-alone and a federation of ITPs.

Options for an industry-led system for standards-setting and industry training.

Changes to vocational education funding from 2026 to support the reformed system.

CCNZ remains neutral about the establishment of regional Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics (ITPs).

“The focus should not be on the structure but on the quality and relevance of the education provided,” says CCNZ Chief Executive Alan Pollard.

However, CCNZ strongly opposes a federation model that continues to fund poorly performing ITPs.

“It is akin to pouring resources into a sinking ship,” Pollard asserts.

One of the most concerning aspects of the proposed reforms, according to CCNZ, is the potential disestablishment of the functions currently performed by the Waihanga Ara Rau Construction | Infrastructure Workforce Development Council. This council plays a vital role in developing and maintaining qualifications, unit standards, and micro-credentials for the construction and infrastructure industries.

“These functions are crucial for maintaining a pipeline of skilled workers in the civil construction industry,” Pollard emphasises.

If disestablishment is inevitable, CCNZ advocates for a modified option B. This option would allow the industry to continue providing program funding advice to the Tertiary Education Commission, which is responsible for funding and monitoring tertiary education and training in New Zealand.

“It is a compromise that ensures the industry’s voice is not lost in the shuffle of bureaucratic restructuring,” Pollard notes.

