Seafood Sector Agreement Annual Allocation – Expression Of Interest For 2024–2025 Now Open

Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 9:12 am
Press Release: Seafood New Zealand

The Government has agreed to a sector agreement for the seafood industry, that covers the following:

  • Seafood – Fishing Crew work visa
  • Seafood – Land-Based for Seafood Process Workers

The conditions for hiring migrant workers under the agreement includes a cap on the number of workers. The fishing crew work visa is capped at 940 and the seafood process worker allocation is capped at 600. Seafood New Zealand is facilitating the cap allocation process as agreed by officials, for the industry.

Please see the information regarding the seafood sector agreement and conditions, and the process for allocation of the fishing crew and the seafood process worker allocation at www.seafood.co.nz/resources/immigration.

To access migrant workers for either Foreign Fishing Crew (FFC) or Seafood Process Workers, under the sector agreement for 1 November 2024 – 31 October 2025, you must complete an Expression of Interest.

If you wish to request an allocation, please download the relevant EOI form and return it completed to application@seafood.org.nz

All Expression of Interest forms must be returned to us by 5pm, Friday 25th October 2024.

If the number of places requested is above the caps, Seafood New Zealand will allocate the cap proportional to the number requested by each operator, as described in the sector agreement information.

Note:

Allocations from 2023-2024 do not get rolled over, if you want to use an allocation from the cap in 2024-2025 for any new migrant workers or for staff with visas that expire between 1 November 2024 and 31 October 2025, you must apply for an allocation.

