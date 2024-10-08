Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Comparable But Tailored Occupational Classifications For Australia And New Zealand

Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ

The Australian Bureau of Statistics and Statistics New Zealand announced today, that while maintaining comparability, each country will introduce their own tailored occupational statistical classifications.

The joint Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) was established in 2006. The labour markets in both countries have changed and the differences are greater than when the joint management of the occupation classification commenced.

Australian Statistician Dr David Gruen and New Zealand Government Statistician Mr Mark Sowden said the decision is mutual and have committed to continue working together to maintain Trans-Tasman and international comparability as a priority.

The two agencies will develop concordances to map between classifications to maintain comparability, data continuity and time-series analysis.

Visit our website to read this news story:
 

  • Comparable but tailored occupational classifications for Australia and New Zealand
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 