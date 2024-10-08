Comparable But Tailored Occupational Classifications For Australia And New Zealand

The Australian Bureau of Statistics and Statistics New Zealand announced today, that while maintaining comparability, each country will introduce their own tailored occupational statistical classifications.

The joint Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) was established in 2006. The labour markets in both countries have changed and the differences are greater than when the joint management of the occupation classification commenced.

Australian Statistician Dr David Gruen and New Zealand Government Statistician Mr Mark Sowden said the decision is mutual and have committed to continue working together to maintain Trans-Tasman and international comparability as a priority.

The two agencies will develop concordances to map between classifications to maintain comparability, data continuity and time-series analysis.

