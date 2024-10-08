Visa Processing Delays Pressure Hospitality And Tourism Sectors

Hospitality New Zealand says Immigration New Zealand’s acknowledgement that changes are required to improve visa processing delays is well overdue.

Delays of up to three months are putting considerable pressure on the hospitality and tourism sectors as they prepare for the upcoming summer season.

Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive, Steve Armitage, says the current delays continue to cause operational, financial, and mental stress for both businesses and migrants.

“We are routinely hearing from members across the country who have not been able to source qualified staff locally and need to bring in talent to keep their businesses going and to deliver high quality experiences for their guests,” says Armitage.

“Hospitality operators up and down the country lodged applications well in advance of the peak summer season to ensure they are staffed up and ready to go, but they are being let down by a system that is slow to learn from previous years. This situation is not ‘out of the blue’ – it repeats every year and should have been anticipated by officials.

“In particular, the extended wait times for Accredited Employer Work Visas (AEWV) are prompting many workers to seek opportunities elsewhere, where they can secure visas more quickly and efficiently.”

Armitage acknowledges the need for a balance between thorough vetting of applicants and timely processing but emphasises the urgency of the situation.

Visitor visa delays are also threatening to impact on New Zealand’s appeal as a destination. Although the average processing time is three weeks, delays from key markets like India are significantly longer, potentially deterring visitors from travelling to Aotearoa.

“The Government has been clear it is seeking to double exports, and tourism and hospitality’s recovery is key to that goal. A functional immigration system, with streamlined and efficient visa processing, is critical to support this objective,” says Armitage.

“While today’s acknowledgement is a positive step, we will continue to monitor the situation closely and encourage the Government to consider further improvements to ensure the industry can thrive and is resourced to contribute to New Zealand’s economic goals.”

About Hospitality NZ:

Hospitality NZ supports thousands of hospitality and accommodation businesses of all sizes across the motu, to deliver the world-famous manaakitanga (hospitality) which New Zealand is renowned for.

We provide the hospitality sector with the tools, resources, partnerships and knowledge to maximise their success and add value to their businesses.

We also advocate for what our members need to succeed, making sure decision makers are focused on addressing their most pressing issues to create a positive business environment for hospitality.

