ASB Lowers Mortgage Rates

Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 10:29 am Press Release: ASB
ASB has today announced reductions to its fixed mortgage
rates, with several short and mid-term rates falling by up
to 16 basis points.
ASB’s Executive General Manager
Personal Banking Adam Boyd says “We’re pleased to lower
our mortgage rates across some popular terms in response to
dips in wholesale rates, and we know mortgage rates trending
downwards in recent months will be a relief for many
households. We’re optimistic this relief will be extended
to more Kiwi with the OCR decision this
afternoon.”
ASB has also reduced its term deposit
rates by between 5 and 20 basis points each.
All rate
decreases are effective immediately for new and current
customers.
