ASB Lowers Mortgage Rates

ASB has today announced reductions to its fixed mortgage rates, with several short and mid-term rates falling by up to 16 basis points.

ASB’s Executive General Manager Personal Banking Adam Boyd says “We’re pleased to lower our mortgage rates across some popular terms in response to dips in wholesale rates, and we know mortgage rates trending downwards in recent months will be a relief for many households. We’re optimistic this relief will be extended to more Kiwi with the OCR decision this afternoon.”

ASB has also reduced its term deposit rates by between 5 and 20 basis points each.

All rate decreases are effective immediately for new and current customers.

Fixed home lending term New rate Previous rate Rate decrease 6-month 6.75% 6.85% -0.10% 1-year 6.19% 6.35% -0.16% 18-month 5.89% 5.99% -0.10% 2-year 5.69% 5.79% -0.10% 3-year 5.69% 5.79% -0.10%

