ASB Lowers Mortgage Rates

Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 10:29 am
Press Release: ASB

ASB has today announced reductions to its fixed mortgage rates, with several short and mid-term rates falling by up to 16 basis points.

ASB’s Executive General Manager Personal Banking Adam Boyd says “We’re pleased to lower our mortgage rates across some popular terms in response to dips in wholesale rates, and we know mortgage rates trending downwards in recent months will be a relief for many households. We’re optimistic this relief will be extended to more Kiwi with the OCR decision this afternoon.”

ASB has also reduced its term deposit rates by between 5 and 20 basis points each.

All rate decreases are effective immediately for new and current customers.

Fixed home lending termNew ratePrevious rateRate decrease
6-month6.75%6.85%-0.10%
1-year6.19%6.35%-0.16%
18-month5.89%5.99%-0.10%
2-year5.69%5.79%-0.10%
3-year5.69%5.79%-0.10%
ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

