Three Innovative New Companies Join Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation today announced the latest companies to join the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report, which highlights innovative and impactful businesses driving New Zealand’s economy.

Now in its second year, the report welcomes three additional companies that have achieved significant milestones and have demonstrated outstanding innovation, joining the 16 celebrated last year.

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, established the report to honour the legacy of Sir Paul Callaghan (1947–2012), one of New Zealand’s most revered scientists and a champion of the commercialisation of science as a key pillar of the country's economic growth.

The annual report highlights companies that embody Sir Paul’s vision of a prosperous future through bold entrepreneurship and cutting-edge innovation.

“We’re proud to welcome these three innovative companies to the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report. Their success demonstrates the value of sustained innovation, and we’re excited to have been part of their journey.

“Sir Paul once said, ‘One hundred inspired New Zealand entrepreneurs could turn this country around.’ The Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report continues to honour that vision, recognising the companies leading the charge in innovation and driving Aotearoa New Zealand’s future forward,” says Callaghan Innovation Chief Executive, Stefan Korn.

The companies featured in the report are recognised for their:

Dedication to continued research and development

Significant economic contribution to Aotearoa New Zealand or advancements in science and technology globally

Inspirational journeys of persistence and innovation.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In addition, seven ‘up and coming’ businesses have also been added to the list of most likely future contenders for inclusion in the report, underscoring the depth of Aotearoa New Zealand’s innovation ecosystem.

Over the past decade, Callaghan Innovation has supported thousands of New Zealand businesses in their pursuit of R&D excellence. “For every $1 invested by Callaghan Innovation, our customers have contributed close to $8 towards research and development. The companies in this report represent the culmination of that collective effort,” says Stefan Korn.

2024 Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report companies

Vista Group International

Vista Group is transforming the cinema sector by making the moviegoing experience seamless and engaging. The company offers a comprehensive suite of cinema software solutions, integrating ticketing, concessions, and data-driven marketing strategies. Their innovative platform enhances operational efficiency for cinemas and personalises experiences for moviegoers, creating a truly connected ecosystem. The group operates in over 100 countries, serving 46% of the global cinema market, excluding India and China.

Education Perfect

Education Perfect is transforming the educational landscape by maximising every student's potential. The company addresses the challenge of keeping up with evolving curricula and enhances student engagement with its innovative AI coaching tool. This tool provides real-time feedback, boosting students' learning outcomes and empowering educators with valuable insights to tailor instruction effectively. Education Perfect’s platform is used by over 5,000 schools and more than a million students worldwide.

Serko

Business travel used to be a maze of complexity and cost. Serko changes the game by integrating corporate travel policies directly into a rich, customer-centric booking platform. This streamlines bookings and makes it easier for employees to comply with the policies by presenting them with images and information that show exactly what they are booking, from hotel rooms to hire cars. The company has over 640,000 registered customers across 180+ countries and facilitates more than 4.9 million trips annually.

2024 Up and Coming Businesses: Avertana, Toku Eyes, Mushroom Material DC Equipment.

Find out more about the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

About Callaghan Innovation

Callaghan Innovation is New Zealand’s innovation agency. It activates innovation and helps businesses grow faster for a better New Zealand. The government agency partners with ambitious businesses of all sizes, delivering a range of innovation and research and development (R&D) services to suit each stage of their growth. Its staff – including more than 150 of New Zealand’s leading scientists and engineers – empower innovators by connecting people, opportunities and networks, and providing tailored technical solutions, skills and capability development programmes, and grants co-funding. Callaghan Innovation also enhances the operation of New Zealand’s innovation ecosystem, working closely with MBIE, NZTE, NZVIF, Crown Research Institutes, and other organisations that help increase business investment in R&D and innovation. The agency operates from five urban offices and a regional partner network in a further 12 locations across Aotearoa.

© Scoop Media

