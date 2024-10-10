Robust And Resilient Indies Celebrate Their Role As Community Hubs On Aotearoa New Zealand Bookshop Day

Independent book shops across the motu will celebrate their pivotal roles as community hubs with fanfare events on Aotearoa New Zealand Bookshop Day Saturday 12 October as they continue to trade strongly in a tough retail environment.

Customers browsing at Scorpio Books 2019 (Photo/Supplied)

Bookstore sales volumes increased by three percent in August on the month prior according to Nielsen BookData. This compares with an increase of just 0.2 percent in New Zealand retail sales overall for the same period, following decreased activity over the previous six months*.

In addition, Booksellers Aotearoa New Zealand (BSANZ) membership is growing, with four new bookshops joining in the last three months.

BSANZ association manager Renee Rowland says the fact that physical bookstores are holding firm and increasing in number is largely due to their role in communities as places that bring people together.

“Independent bookstores are community and cultural powerhouses.

“They are much more than just a retail space. Bookstores enrich the cultural lives of communities. They are helping to keep retail in high streets alive, promoting a positive sense of place and bringing foot traffic to town centres - many of which are struggling.

“Bookstores provide an array of activities and events that reach across generations, bridge rural urban and online communities, help to combat social isolation and loneliness, and support the needs of diverse and sometimes historically marginalised groups,” she says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

A recent BSANZ Pulse Survey found 80 percent of its members held at least one public event a month, with one third of respondents holding more than 20 events a year. These events, curated according to the needs of the community, include book clubs, author talks, book launches across a wide variety of genre, poetry readings, and panel debates on issues of the day.

All booksellers in the survey said they supported community groups and organisations with fundraising, donations and volunteering efforts.

Further evidence of the health of physical bookstores is highlighted in the NZ Publishing Market Size Report (2023) commissioned by the NZ Publishers Association (PANZ). It showed physical bookstores returned a flat trading result, while there was an overall value drop in the NZ book publishing industry’s net book sales of 3.7% against 2022.

“Given the overall drop in value and units sold across the NZ publishing industry in 2023, the fact that physical bookstores are holding firm speaks to the resilience of the local sector,” says PANZ director Courtney Sina Meredith.

Ms Rowland adds that independent bookstore owners go out of their way to create welcoming and safe spaces for all.

“Booksellers are match makers of sorts, skilled at curating events and offering book titles according to the wishes of their communities. They’re nimble and innovative.

“Much of the work undertaken by independent bookshops is at a small scale but collectively it is extremely powerful. These stores, run by hardworking and enthusiastic community-minded people are hubs of activity with a ripple effect of increased social cohesion and positive impacts on attendees’ intellectual and emotional health,” says Ms Rowland.

Physical bookstores account for an average of 64% of all print sales annually in New Zealand.

* Source: https://www.interest.co.nz/business/129699/electronic-card-spending-rose-august-first-time-seven-months-statistics-nz-says

© Scoop Media

