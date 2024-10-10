IDC MarketScape Recognises F5 As A Web Application And API Protection Leader

F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) is proud to announce it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) Enterprise Platforms 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51795524, September 2024).

IDC MarketScape notes, “F5 has demonstrated a long history of delivering high performance and advanced security capabilities to secure applications and APIs, often through strategic acquisitions of purpose-built point solutions. By combining these point solutions into a single coherent, flexible platform, F5 aids enterprises in their digital transformation journeys.”

According to IDC, the IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT suppliers in a given market. Through a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria, a vendor’s competitive position and market share is determined.

“In a threat landscape that is constantly changing, businesses of all sizes need a unified, simple to deploy and AI-ready WAAP solution”, said Adam Judd, Senior Vice President for APCJ at F5. “We welcome the findings of IDC MarketScape as our customers tell us they appreciate that our unified WAAP solution is deployable across complex hybrid, multicloud environments, and is available in various form factors, including hardware, software, SaaS, and as a managed service.”

Evaluated for the vendors' three-to-five-year strategy as well as the capabilities of current offerings, IDC MarketScape notes, "The F5 strategic road map addresses AI security needs. GenAI is a new threat vector but also provides customers an opportunity for optimisation such as penetration testing for large language models."

As AI accelerates the growth of applications and the APIs that connect them, F5 brought API code testing and telemetry analysis to F5 Distributed Cloud Services in 2024. IDC MarketScape notes, “The F5 Distributed Cloud Services support management through APIs or user interface. These flexible options allow teams to support shift left initiatives through integrations with non-security team workflows.”

For more information on IDC MarketScape: Worldwide WAAP Enterprise Platforms 2024 Vendor Assessment, visit here https://www.f5.com/go/report/f5-named-a-leader-in-the-idc-marketscape-worldwide-web-application-and-api-protection-enterprise-platforms-2024-vendor-assessment

