Swimart Expands In New Zealand With Swimart Orakei

Pictured from left to right: Sam Benner, Swimart NZ Head of Retail; Craig Vince, Swimart Orakei and Swimart Takapuna Franchise Owner; and Chris Morgan, Swimart Orakei and Swimart Takapuna Store Manager (Photo/Supplied)

October 10, 2024 — Sydney, Australia. Swimart, Australia’s longest serving swimming pool and spa franchise networks, has expanded its presence in New Zealand by opening a store in Orakei a few kilometres to the east of Auckland. The new location, which was officially launched on Saturday October 5, comes just four months after Swimart merged with Paramount Pools — New Zealand’s leading retail pool and spa brand — in a move that brought together a combined 98 years’ experience to the local market.

Rick Graham, Swimart's Executive Officer for Australia, and New Zealand, says Swimart Orakei is an important part of the company's Australasian growth strategy to expand operations, increase convenience for customers and grow market share.

“Swimart leads the way by offering an extensive range of pool and spa products and services thanks to our multiple partnerships with industry-leading product suppliers,” he explains. “Our vendor network enables us to provide customers with a wide selection of top-quality products that cater to all aspects of pool and spa care.”

Energy-efficiency is no longer optional for pool and spa owners

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As the demand for environmentally responsible products continues to rise, Swimart is making sustainability a core focus of its pool and spa offerings. By providing a comprehensive range of solutions including variable speed pumps, advanced water filtration, and inverter technology heating systems, it is helping consumers reduce energy consumption, cut costs, and contribute to a more sustainable future.

“Swimart Orakei is also committed to educating its customers on the benefits of using these eco-friendly systems,” says Graham. “Our expert team will offer guidance on how to reduce energy and water usage, ensuring they get the most out of their pools or spa.”

© Scoop Media

