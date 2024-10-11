EmsTradepoint Gas Trading Platform To Continue Into 2025

Transpower today announced that emsTradepoint would continue to operate its gas trading platform through to at least September 2025 after it was unable to find a buyer.

emsTradepoint Director David Knight said, “We have undertaken an extensive process to find a buyer for a potential sale of the platform. At the end of that process we received no offers with terms that were workable.”

“Following conversations with gas industry participants around the importance of a gas trading platform for security of supply in the current environment, we have committed to operating the platform until at least September 2025. We will reassess its future at that point.”

“The carbon trading business does not play a role in security of supply and as such we are considering options for its future including a potential sale or closure. We expect to reach a decision on the carbon trading business before the end of the year,” Mr Knight said.

