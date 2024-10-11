Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Research And Innovation Key To Primary Sector Award Win For Next Generation Apples

Friday, 11 October 2024, 10:31 am
Press Release: NZ Food Safety

Next Generation Apples - Sassy™ Apples clinched the Primary Sector Award category at the 2024 New Zealand Food Awards in Auckland last night (Thursday, 10 October).

Launched in 2023, Sassy™ Apples is a new apple variety developed by Plant and Food Research, and grown and marketed by New Zealand-based growers Next Generation Apples, comprising Golden Bay Fruit and Taylor Corp.

“Sassy™ Apples were developed through plant-breeding techniques to create an apple with a crisp texture, high flavour, long storage and shelf life, novel skin and flesh colour, optimal harvest maturity, and pest and disease resistance,” says Vincent Arbuckle, deputy director-general of New Zealand Food Safety.

“It is exciting to see how investment in research can lead to practical advances without sacrificing on bite or flavour.

“Sassy™ Apples are an example of excellence across the supply chain – from research to the orchards, to our supermarkets. Our judging panel for the Primary Sector Award noted the impressive research and innovation behind this product.”

Mr Arbuckle said the high calibre of entries in the Primary Sector category this year reflected an exciting and thriving food and fibre sector.

The other finalists were Waitoa Free Range Chicken (Waitoa Flavour Kit, Thai Green Curry), Good Guise Paneer, and Akaroa Salmon (Hot Smoked Mānuka Salmon Portion 180g).

“All finalists demonstrated a commitment to the kind of quality and ability to overcome challenges which has always formed the foundation of New Zealand’s food production,” Mr Arbuckle said.

The New Zealand Food Awards are held annually by Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa Massey University to celebrate food and beverage excellence and innovation in Aotearoa.

New Zealand Food Safety/Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has been involved with the awards for more than 20 years, and has been a sponsor since 2008.

Vutter Avo Spreadable – a dairy-free butter, produced by Feliz Wholefoods – took out the 2024 Supreme Award.

For more information please email: NZFoodSafety_media@mpi.govt.nz

