Finalists Announced For The 2024 Pan Pac Hawke’s Bay Business Awards

The prestigious Pan Pac Hawke’s Bay Business Awards are back for 2024, celebrating the resilience, innovation, and excellence of businesses across the region. Organised annually by the Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce, the awards recognise the outstanding contributions that local businesses make to the region’s economic growth and community well-being.

This year, over 200 businesses were nominated by the public, and 80 applications were submitted across various categories, highlighting the depth of talent and ambition in Hawke’s Bay. From Wairoa to Central Hawke’s Bay, businesses of all sizes and sectors are honoured, offering them the opportunity to gain recognition and elevate their profiles within the community.

Jessica Aguilar, Event Coordinator at the Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce, shared her excitement: “These awards showcase the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation thriving in our region. The finalists represent the best of Hawke’s Bay, embodying excellence, sustainability, and social impact.”

The new People's Choice category, voted on by the public, highlights the importance of strong relationships and the positive impact businesses have within the Hawke’s Bay community, showcasing those that truly resonate with local support.

The Chamber team surprised the finalists with a visit to each of their businesses to deliver the good news. Presenting each organisation with their finalist certificate.

Finalists for the 2024 Pan Pac Hawke's Bay Business Awards:

Best Emerging Business (sponsored by Heretaunga Hastings A Growing District)

Cleva Chiropractic

HOrtigator

Rare New Zealand

FizzyPop

Excellence in Business (sponsored by EIT)

Brittin Builders

Proton Electric Ltd

Tūpore

The Goodtime Pie Co.

Excellence in Sustainability (sponsored by Hawke's Bay Regional Council)

Lawn Road Retreat

Scenic Hotel Te Pania

RossAi

Outstanding Social Impact (sponsored by The Breeze)

Quality Roading and Services

Nourished for Nil

Tūpore

Resilient Business (sponsored by Unison)

Quality Roading and Services

Hōhepa Hawke’s Bay

Golflands & No.5 Cafe & Larder

The Goodtime Pie Co.

People's Choice (sponsored by Napier City Council)

Adaptive Whakauru Tahi Charitable Trust

Mamasdonuts Hawkes Bay

Kiwitax

Leader of the Year (sponsored by 2degrees) will be announced at the Awards Dinner on 22 November.

The Supreme Winner is chosen each year from the winners of the Excellence in Sustainability, Outstanding Social Impact, Best Emerging Business, Resilient Business, and Excellence in Business Categories and is announced at the awards celebration dinner. The Supreme Award represents the highest honour chosen from one of these category winners.

The rigorous evaluation process has been overseen by a panel of expert judges dedicated to supporting Hawke’s Bay businesses. Their commitment, alongside the generous backing of our sponsors, including principal sponsor Pan Pac Forest Products Ltd, makes these awards possible.

Congratulations to all the finalists! We look forward to celebrating the winners at the Awards Dinner on 22 November at the Napier War Memorial Centre.

For more information, visit hbbusinessawards.nz.

