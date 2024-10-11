Shakeel Ahmed’s DealTable Emerges And Ready To Revolutionise Venture Capital In NZ

Shakeel Ahmed, founder, and CEO of DealTable, has recently completed the HTK Whakatipu Incubator, transforming an initial idea into a promising tech startup poised to redefine deal flow management for venture capital firms. With DealTable, Ahmed aims to solve inefficiencies in the industry by automating the data input and analysis process for investment firms using artificial intelligence.

From Concept to Execution

Shakeel’s journey with HTK Startup began with just an idea, and over the course of the incubation program, his concept evolved into a fully developed strategy. The HTK Whakatipu Incubator provided him with a comprehensive roadmap to tackle sales, marketing, and operational challenges, while also offering guidance on navigating government agency processes such as Callaghan Innovation. "When we walked into HTK, we had an idea," Ahmed explains. "The incubation process helped us think bigger and expand our initial vision. We left with a clear strategy, valuable connections, and the tools needed to execute our plan." - Shakeel

The DealTable Advantage

DealTable leverages AI technology to automate the time-consuming tasks of sourcing, screening, and organising deal data for venture funds. Shakeel identified a gap in the market, where investment firms spend significant resources manually managing data, often leading to delays and human error. DealTable’s platform not only enhances efficiency but also addresses biases in the decision-making process, offering a data-driven approach to make venture capital more inclusive. “We’re turning hours of work into seconds, giving analysts time back to focus on what really matters – making informed investment decisions,” says Shakeel.

Support and Connections Paved the Way

Throughout his time in the HTK Whakatipu Incubator, Shakeel benefitted from hands-on mentoring and strategic advice, enabling him to refine his approach to building DealTable. "The most valuable thing HTK provided us was introductions to key partners in New Zealand and Australia," he noted. This network of connections helped Shakeel navigate the complex landscape of the tech industry and gain traction for his startup both locally and abroad.

What’s Next for DealTable?

Having completed the incubation program, DealTable is now focused on further developing its software with a new iteration set to launch early next year. The company aims to be one of New Zealand's great success stories in the software industry by continuing to drive innovation and efficiency within venture capital.

About HTK Whakatipu Incubator

The HTK Whakatipu Incubator is a six month intensive programme dedicated to supporting early-stage startups in New Zealand, providing expert guidance, resources, and a pathway to growth for emerging founders. Shakeel’s success with DealTable is a testament to the program’s impact on helping startups develop viable strategies and secure valuable industry connections here and abroad.

