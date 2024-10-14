Recycling Just Got Easier With Nespresso

14 OCTOBER 2024. AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND — Nespresso is proud to introduce its latest recycling solution – Doorstep Collection. A new convenient way for customers to recycle their used Nespresso coffee capsules without leaving home. This initiative supports Nespresso’s ongoing commitment to making recycling more accessible and give each capsule a new life.

With Doorstep Collection, customers can now return their used Nespresso coffee capsules in the Doorstep Collection Recycling Bag and schedule a collection with NZ Post, all included in the purchase of the Recycling Bag. A simple, hassle-free solution that allows customers to recycle from their home, workplace, or any preferred location.

RECYCLING IN 3 EASY STEPS

COLLECT: Fill the Doorstep Collection Recycling Bag with used Nespresso coffee capsules. Each Recycling Bag can hold up to 180 Original capsules, or 90 Vertuo capsules. PREPARE: Once the Doorstep Collection Recycling Bag is filled, snap close the zipper – ensuring to not overfill past the adhesive strip. Leave the bag in the pick-up location prior to booking a collection with NZ Post. RETURN: Book your pre-paid courier return by visiting the NZ Post website, at no further cost to you. Use the courier ticket number, found below the barcode on the Doorstep Collection Recycling Bag.

All collected coffee capsules are sent to Nespresso’s recycling partner, Ecostock in Wiri, Auckland. Here, the aluminium from the Nespresso capsules is separated from the coffee grounds, ensuring that both are processed sustainably. Nespresso’s coffee capsules are made using at least 80% recycled aluminium, which is infinitely recyclable through Nespresso New Zealand’s recycling programme.

As a B Corp™ company, Nespresso upholds high standards of environmental responsibility and continues to innovate sustainable practices. Delivering premium coffee, cup after cup, comes with accountability. Nespresso is constantly looking at ways to improve and make a difference wherever they can.

Besides Doorstep Collection, there are three other ways to recycle your usedNespressocoffee capsules in New Zealand:

Return your used capsules to aNespressoBoutique. Drop them off at a participating Collection Point. Participate in one of Nespresso’s bulk recycling collection initiatives where workplaces or community locations can become a recycling point. More information on Nespresso’s Bulk Recycling Programme can be found here.

Nespresso’s Doorstep Collection Recycling Bag is available online and at Nespresso Boutiques now, RRP $5.90 per Recycling Bag (flat rate price available nationwide) – price includes the pre-paid courier ticket.

Follow @nespresso to keep up to date with all the latest Nespresso news. For more information please visit: www.nespresso.com/nz

