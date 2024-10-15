NZ Property Investors Federation Awards Showcase NZs Top Landlords

"The NZ Property Investors Federation today announced the finalists for its annual awards, the Resene ‘Renovation of the Year’ award and the ‘RentSkills’ award (formerly Landlord of the Year’), said PR & Advocacy Manager Matt Ball. “Winners will be announced at our annual conference this weekend in Christchurch.”

“These awards reinforce our commitment to raising skills and standards in our industry. Our members can best be described as ‘landlords who care’, people who are dedicated to running their property investment business well and providing their customers (tenants) with great service and quality accommodation. This year’s finalists are the best of the best and deserve to be recognised for their hard work and dedication.

“The finalists below demonstrate the business acumen, hard work and customer care that makes providing rental accommodation such a rewarding profession. By sharing their stories, they hope to inspire others to get into the industry, take on a new project or upgrade and develop their existing portfolio.

Rentskills Awards

The NZPIF RentSkills Awards recognise property investors who excel in building positive tenant relationships, applying good business practices, and actively engaging with their local community. Meet the finalists:

Chris & Warwick Dugdale, Wellington

Chris & Warwick have been investing in property since the 1980s, and have bought, rented, renovated and sold many properties over the years. Their property investment supports the Dugdale Charitable Trust which supports many Kiwi charitable organisations and the building of a new primary school in Uganda. They strive to treat tenants as they would want to be treated themselves, and to create a sense of community in the properties that they own. They address maintenance issues promptly, keep the lawns and gardens well-manicured and share fruit and vegetables from their kitchen garden with their tenants.

Harry Pearson, Nelson

Harry started investing in 2010 and has built up a portfolio of over six properties. He fosters a positive and relationship with his tenants and wants them to make his properties their home. As a result, his tenants generally stay long term. One of his passions is sustainability, and he has invested in raised garden beds, fruit trees and solar panels, giving his tenants the opportunity to live better and save money.

Jackie Thomas-Teague, Wellington

Jackie owns ten investment properties with her husband. Her focus in recent years has been on upgrading her portfolio to exceed Healthy Homes Standards and achieve HomeFit Plus Certification through the Green Building Council. She says the improvements have made a huge difference in the lives, comfort, health and financial well-being of her tenants, and her properties are always sought after when they come up for rent.

Rosalind Love & Tim Calder, Canterbury

Tim has been passionate about property investment since his late teenage years, and he bought his first investment property in 2002, while at his first year of university. He has since grown a successful property portfolio focussing on student accommodation which delivers a highly supporting flatting experience. He and Rosalind now operate a student property fund with a portfolio of 12 student flats in Christchurch and Dunedin.

Steve Pawson, Canterbury

Steve started his property investment journey in 1991, and now has a significant portfolio of over 50 tenancies. Steve puts his success down to consistently going above and beyond to ensure his property portfolio is well maintained and provides a safe and healthy environment for his tenants.

Lydia Au, Canterbury

Lydia and her husband have been investing in property since 2012 and now have three Christchurch rentals. Lydia’s strategy is to attract long-term tenants who can call their house their long-term home, by providing warm dry and functional housing. This strategy has been successful: her tenants have stayed five years on average.

Renovation of the Year

The NZPIF Resene Renovation of the Year Award recognises a rental property renovation that inspires and delivers significant benefits for the owner and renters. The renovation improves the property, enhances rental appeal and boosts property value through strategic improvements. Meet our finalists:

Andrew Marron, Taranaki

Andrew bought an old 1960’s property on a large section in Rotorua, fully renovated it and added two more houses, as part of a ‘buy and hold’ portfolio. This is a great example of a property investor increasing the number and quality of housing stock while creating a sound, long-term investment.

Isis Winter, Otago

Based in Queenstown, Isis bought two townhouses being used for short-term lets and upgraded them to increase their attractiveness to holidaymakers, thus increasing occupancy rates, rental return and equity in the business. A great example of an investor adding value to their business and the local community.

Robert & Michelle Larkins, Waikato

Robert and Michelle live in Waikato, but undertook a successful renovation in Invercargill, with the entire project done remotely. They bought a large old property near Southland Hospital and fully renovated it into two four-bedroom homes, perfect for attracting tenants, particularly hospital employees with families.

The NZPIF Conference “Changing Landscapes” is being held at Te Pae conference centre in Christchurch from 18 to 20 October. Award winners will be announced at the Gala Dinner on 19 October.

