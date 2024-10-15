Ebury Opens New Zealand Office, Brings Essential Competition To SME Banking

Ebury, one of the world’s fastest-growing global fintechs, has opened an office in Auckland, New Zealand. With this strategic expansion, the company aims to support the growth of Kiwi SMEs trading internationally and provide innovative and accessible solutions to traditional providers in the region.

Ebury specialises in international payments and collections, offers FX in over 130+ currencies, as well as cash management strategy, and foreign exchange risk management – all integral solutions for SMEs from a single platform.

The tech unicorn’s expansion to New Zealand will be Ebury’s 40th office worldwide, with over 1,700+ employees across 25 countries. It follows the company’s expansion into Australia six years ago, where it now has offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth and continues to see growth.

This New Zealand expansion is of strategic importance given Ebury’s presence in Shanghai and Shenzhen in China, and throughout Australia, as key locations for New Zealand trade.

Rick Roache, Managing Director for APAC, will oversee the New Zealand operations, supported by a locally based sales and account management team led by Doug Warren.

"At Ebury, we embrace the complexity and risk of daily cross-border payments that enable business growth, in a way that traditional banks do not, or cannot. We make the sophisticated products and services that banks typically reserve for their biggest clients accessible to SMEs.

“Right now, there are few options for SMEs looking for cross-border payment solutions, and local guidance in New Zealand, so we’re really excited to bring our innovative technology platform into the market supported by a ‘boots on the ground’ team that differentiates us from other providers.”

Ebury is known for simplifying complex global cash reconciliation issues for merchants and charities and managing payroll across multiple jurisdictions and corporate group structures with multiple subsidiaries.

“It comes down to a clear mismatch between SMEs’ expectations on how payments should work internationally, when it comes to speed, certainty and cost, and how they actually work. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, simplifying cross-border transactions is essential for the success of any global business,” says Rick.

About Ebury

Ebury is a leading global fintech that empowers businesses to trade and grow internationally. It offers a comprehensive suite of products including international payments and collections, business lending, and FX risk management. Founded in 2009 by Juan Lobato and Salvador García, Ebury is one of the fastest-growing global fintechs, with over 1,700 employees and 40 offices in more than 25 countries. In FY 2023, Ebury increased global transaction volumes by 32% to over £25.5 billion. Ebury is backed by top-tier investors, including a majority share ownership by Banco Santander.

