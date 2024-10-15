Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
PowerShield Unveils New Monitoring Solution For Lithium-ion UPS Batteries,Assure Cloud-Based Battery Monitoring Platform

Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 5:41 pm
Press Release: PowerShield

Auckland, New Zealand – PowerShield is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, expanding the capabilities of its PowerShield8 battery monitoring system to support lithium-ion batteries. This new functionality provides comprehensive visibility into a facility's lithium-ion UPS battery assets and integrates them into the same PowerShield platforms used for VRLA batteries. The provision of rack, module, and cell level detail allows a stronger understanding of battery performance, gives better visibility of any items causing alarms, and allows operators to properly track state of health and the path toward end of life.

Len Thomas, CEO of PowerShield, states, “This is the solution the industry has been waiting for. The industry has long struggled to gain full visibility of its lithium battery assets, but now, with our lithium solution, that visibility is achievable.”

PowerShield has received numerous customer requests for a solution, citing lack of visibility and lack of information for warranty considerations as significant concerns. With lithium-ion batteries having a promised longer operating life, operators are keen to ensure longevity, while also being aware there is very limited knowledge and experience of end-of-life behaviour.

Complementing the PowerShield8 system, the PowerShield Assure cloud platform further enhances visibility and accessibility, offering deep insights into the health and performance of all connected battery systems – both lithium and lead-acid. Assure’s automated notification and reporting functions enable operators off-site and off-network to be involved in battery maintenance and assessment. While cloud can be a perceived security risk, PowerShield’s outward-only data transmission approach ensures there is no connection to customer networks, mitigating security concerns.

PowerShield is the leading provider of battery monitoring solutions globally, with battery monitoring systems installed in over 50 countries. Today, over one million batteries are being monitored by PowerShield systems worldwide.

© Scoop Media

