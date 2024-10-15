Why Not-for-profits Should Prioritise Proven Tech Expertise Over Volunteer Support

While not-for-profits rely on the support and assistance of volunteers, when it comes to the information systems necessary for their effective operation there should be no compromise: proven skills and expertise are necessary for secure, reliable and more effective operations.

That’s according to Andrew Hunt, Managing Director of managed services provider Kinetics. “Volunteers are the lifeblood of many Kiwi not-for-profits and charities, but their invaluable efforts should be focused on where they can make a real difference, without exposing the organisation to potential risks,” he notes.

“For example, information security is a major issue, as these entities often handle the private and financial data of donors and the general public. Then there’s software licensing; is everything above board, and is the organisation accessing the best deal? And, of course, like any organisation, reliable systems are essential for daily operations. A failure in some of these areas could be terminal, for example a data breach. So in that sense you could argue IT is even more important than their lifeblood… volunteers.”

Hunt’s view is backed by research from NetChange Consulting which surveys technology use by nonprofits. It found that just 11% view their organisations’ approach to digital as highly effective.

This message resonates clearly with Deaf Aotearoa General Manager Mark Crooke who looks for quality services that don’t break the bank. “If we had the funds, we’d have a full-blown IT department, but that’s not the case,” he says. “Technology is essential to everything we do, and getting it right directly affects our performance.”

The organisation opted to use Kinetics as a strategic necessity. “As we started to scale up, more rigour was necessary for achieving efficiency and effectiveness, and security controls. We also wanted a more strategic approach for our architecture and services – after all, technology changes fast, and we wanted to benefit from any developments which could help our service delivery, while avoiding those which might be nothing more than a distraction.”

With a service provider experienced in a wide range of sectors, including deep understanding of not-for-profits, Crooke says Deaf Aotearoa gets the expertise it needs, when required: “Whether that’s guidance on overall IT strategy, or procurement of equipment and services necessary for our people to get their work done or getting software licensing optimised.”

Drawing particular attention to cybersecurity, Crooke says that as Deaf Aotearoa holds personal and other sensitive data, it has an ethical and regulatory duty to protect it. “Data security is very high on the agenda. It is essential that we have the right risk and data management policies for our trading relationships including with banks, as well as resilience plans. This is increasingly a requirement to trade and impacts our ability to obtain insurance.”

He also notes that licensing can be a minefield where appropriate insight is required. “We know we’re getting the maximum for the least amount of money as a not-for-profit. And in terms of IT strategy and execution, we benefit from emerging technology when appropriate.”

On the latter, he points to artificial intelligence, which offers both opportunity and risk. “AI is here and now. Kinetics works closely with us to see how we can best apply it within our environment and to the benefit of our people. Through training and workshops, they’re helping establish policies first, with a managed approach which reduces risk, while exposing the benefits.”

Ultimately, Crooke says sound support means Deaf Aotearoa staff members can take their IT for granted, as it is fully supported and always reliable. “When issues do crop up, we always have someone ready to take care of it. There’s simply no need to worry about it.”

He ends with advice to other charities and not-for-profits. “As an NFP, there’s sometimes a temptation to look at cheaper options. My advice is don’t do it when it comes to essential infrastructure and services like your IT estate. This stuff is crucial to our value proposition, and by using quality equipment supported accordingly, we achieve more.”

About Deaf Aotearoa

Deaf Aotearoa is the national organisation representing the voice of Deaf people, and a national service provider for Deaf people in New Zealand. The organisation works closely with Deaf communities, government agencies and other organisations to increase awareness, promote New Zealand Sign Language and strengthen the rights of Deaf people. Deaf Aotearoa is one of 133 ordinary members of the World Federation of the Deaf and is also the New Zealand representative.

About Kinetics

Kinetics Group is an award-winning IT support, solutions and advisory company founded in Auckland in 1996. Kinetics helps New Zealand’s small and medium-sized businesses use IT as a competitive advantage. They do this with services for support and cyber-security but most importantly with digital transformation. Kinetics helps organisations determine what IT will have the biggest impact, then works with them to make that a reality.

© Scoop Media

