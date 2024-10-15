REINZ September Data: Some Optimism Returns To New Zealand’s Property Market

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) September 2024 figures show additional signs of stability as spring began and confidence increased among both vendors and buyers.

According to REINZ Chief Executive Jen Baird, while the market remains subdued, there is a noticeable rise in positivity and confidence that things will continue to improve as we approach the end of the year. Despite lingering challenges such as the cost of living, many believe that the downward trend of interest rates will lead to a gradual recovery as we move into 2025.

“After the Reserve Bank reduced the OCR rate by 50 basis points to 4.75%, the market is expected to see more activity from those who are ready to buy, reinforcing the optimism in the market, and this will likely be reflected in the coming months’ property reports,” adds Baird.

The national median price decreased 2.3% year-on-year, from $799,000 to $781,000, and increased 2.1% month-on-month from $765,000. For New Zealand, excluding Auckland, the median price decreased slightly by 0.7% year-on-year (only $5,000), from $700,000 to $695,000. The median price increased by 2.2% compared to August 2024, up from $680,000.

“The signs across the country are largely of stability with slight decreases year-on-year, and the median price increase of 2.1% compared to August a slight improvement. Even though we are seeing another year-on-year decrease, this is in line with what we expect this time of year so the market is doing what we would expect, another sign of stability,” said Baird.

In the past year, eight of the sixteen regions experienced a median price increase. Gisborne had the highest increase at 10.1% to $605,500, followed by the West Coast at 9.9% to $390,000. Additionally, median prices increased in twelve regions month-on-month, with significant changes in Southland (14.1% to $487,000) and Marlborough (9.7% to $680,000).

The total number of properties sold nationally decreased by 1.1% compared to September 2023, down from 5,881 to 5,816. Compared to August 2024, sales counts decreased by 3.3%, from 6,015 to 5,816.

However, sales in New Zealand, excluding Auckland, increased by 4.5% year-on-year. Seven regions saw sales rise year-on-year in September 2024. The most significant increases were in Hawke’s Bay (+26.3%) and Gisborne (+22.6%). Five regions saw an increase month-on-month.

In the regions, twelve of the fifteen have seen a rise in new listings compared to September 2023, with the most notable increases recorded in Gisborne (+50.0%), Wellington (+36.1%) and Otago (+34.1%). New Zealand, excluding Auckland, there was a 20.4% increase in listings year-on-year.

New Zealand’s national inventory level rose 27.4% year-on-year and 1.5% month-on-month, reaching 30,028. Excluding Auckland, inventory increased by 27.8% year-on-year and 1.8% month-on-month, totalling 18,772. Baird notes that the continuous rise in inventory and listings gives buyers ample choice and time to find suitable properties.

“Local salespeople around the country have noted an increase in buyers attending open homes, more so than the usual spring lift we see each year. With some regions now seeing an uplift in sales (7 out of 16 regions), buyer engagement is improving, with listings receiving more enquiries. These trends could lead to a more robust market in the coming months, particularly if expected improvements in market activity and reductions in interest rates eventuate,” added Baird.

In September, there were 737 auctions nationally (12.7% of all sales), down from 911 (15.5%) in September 2023. Auckland had 398 auctions (21.2% of sales), compared to 579 (27.4%) a year ago.

The national median days to sell increased by nine days to 49, and excluding Auckland, it rose to 50 days. Notably, the West Coast saw a significant decrease in median days to sell, dropping by 28 days to 31.

The HPI for New Zealand stood at 3,600, a 0.4% decrease year-on-year and an increase of 1.0% month-on-month. The average annual growth in the New Zealand HPI over the past five years has been 4.9% per annum, and it is currently 15.8% below the market peak reached in 2021. Southland remains the top-ranked region in September, with a 3.7% increase year-on-year.

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) has the latest and most accurate real estate data in New Zealand.

Fact sheet

Median Prices

Eight of 16 regions had year-on-year price increases, with Gisborne leading the way with a 10.1% increase.

With Auckland, just two of seven TA’s had positive year-on-year median price movements – Auckland City at +2.0% and Rodney District at 1.7%.

With Wellington, four of eight TAs had positive year-on-year median price movements, with Upper Hutt City leading the way with +13.2%, followed by Kapiti Coast District at +8.0%.

There were no regional median price records this month.

There were no record median prices at the TA level this month. Invercargill City recorded $479,000, an equal record median price initially reached in November 2022.



Sales counts

Hawke’s Bay had its highest sales count since November 2021.

In terms of the month of September, September 2024 had the highest Sales Count in

o Canterbury and Hawkes Bay since 2020

In terms of the month of September, September 2024 had the lowest Sales Count in

o Nelson since records began

o Wellington since 2011

o Northland since 2012

o West Coast since 2015

Median Days to Sell

Otago had its highest median Days to Sell since June 2023.

Wellington had its highest median Days to Sell since July 2023.

Tasman had its highest median Days to Sell since October 2023.

In terms of the month of September, September 2024 had the highest median Days to Sell in

o Auckland since 2000

o Canterbury, New Zealand, NZ Excluding Auckland and Tasman since 2008

o Otago since 2010

o Waikato since 2011

o Gisborne since 2013

o Southland since 2014

In terms of the month of September, September 2024 had the lowest median Days to Sell in

o West Cost since 2007



House Price Index (HPI)

Southland is the top-ranked HPI year-on-year movement this month. Otago is second, and Canterbury is third.

Regarding the three months ending HPI movement, Taranaki ranks first, Waikato second and Auckland third.

Inventory

All 15 regions have had an increase in inventory in September 2024 compared to one year prior. Taranaki has had 35 consecutive months of year-on-year increases in inventory.

Northland has had 30 consecutive months where their inventory has been at least 15% higher than the same month the year before.

Listings

Thirteen of 15 regions had a year-on-year increase in listings in September 2024 compared to one year prior.

Otago has had eight consecutive months where their listings have been at least 15% higher than the same month the year before.

Hawke’s Bay has had eight consecutive months where their listings have been at least 20% higher than the same month the year before.

Auctions

Nationally, there were 737 auctions, 12.7% of sales in Sept 2024, which is down from the 911 auctions, or 15.5% of all sales in Sept 2023.

Auckland 21.2% = 398 auctions vs 27.4% = 579 auctions in Sept 2023 (18.2% = 352 auctions in August 2024)

Gisborne 28.9% = 11 auctions vs 35.5% = 11 auctions in Sept 2023 (33.3% = 12 auctions in August 2024)

Canterbury 16.6% = 158 auctions vs 19.2% = 167 auctions in Sept 2023 (15.3% = 148 auctions in August 2024)

