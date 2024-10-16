Wellington Airport Achieves Level 4+ Airport Carbon Accreditation

Wellington Airport has achieved Level 4+ Certification from the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme for the first time, up from last year’s Level 2 accreditation.

Level 4+ (Transition) status is for airports who are transforming their own operations and those of business partners like airlines to reduce emissions, while using reliable offsets for any residual emissions.

Wellington Airport’s step up to Level 4+ is due in large part to the expansion of emissions reporting to include Scope 3 emissions and stakeholder engagement on reducing emissions.

The Airport Carbon Accreditation programme runs independent assessments of airports around the world and their efforts to manage and reduce emissions.

Wellington Airport has also scored 94 out of 100 in a separate process from GRESB who rate the performance and management of environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts of participating companies worldwide each year.

Wellington Airport chief executive Matt Clarke says:

“It’s great to have independent confirmation that we’re on the right track towards our climate goals.

“Since 2017 we’ve reduced our Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 43%, increasing to 73% when renewable energy certificates are taken into account. This means we’re well on track for our goal of net zero emissions for our own direct operations by 2030.

“Independent assessments like these are key part of our sustainability journey.”

Wellington Airport has also been mentoring other airports across New Zealand and Australia to move up the accreditation levels.

Stefano Baronci, Director General, ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East, says:

“We congratulate Wellington Airport for its significant strides in reducing carbon emissions, setting a benchmark for airports across the region. By positioning itself as one of the leaders in efficient carbon management, Wellington Airport demonstrates a strong commitment to building a more sustainable future. Wellington Airport’s approach aligns with our industry's collective vision of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.”

Emissions at Wellington Airport have been reduced through improved energy efficiency, moving to certified renewable electricity and electrifying the majority of the Airport’s ground fleet.

Some of Wellington Airport’s recent sustainability achievements in 2024 include:

Selected as the home base of Air New Zealand’s upcoming all-electric commercial service, along with Marlborough Airport

Hosting the first ever trial of hydrogen at a New Zealand airport with partners Air New Zealand, Hiringa Energy and Toyota New Zealand.

Receiving a shipment of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in June, the first time this has been used in Wellington.

Notes

Airport Carbon Accreditation is the only institutionally-endorsed, global carbon management certification programme for airports. It independently assesses and recognises the efforts of airports to manage and reduce their carbon emissions through 7 levels of certification: ‘Mapping’, ‘Reduction’, ‘Optimisation’, ‘Neutrality’, ‘Transformation’, ‘Transition’ and ‘Level 5’.

