RNZ Rolls Out Independent Capability In Emergency (ICE) Kits For Communication In Civil Defence Events

RNZ reporters from the far north to the deep south can now be completely self-sufficient in an emergency for at least 24 hours when normal power and communications are unavailable.

The Independent capability in emergency (or ICE) kits, are designed to be portable enough to fit in a reporter’s car and consist of a Starlink satellite dish, a portable solar generator (battery) and a portable solar panel.

RNZ has purchased 13 kits (at a total cost of $71,544) and these have been distributed to newsrooms and reporters from Whangārei to Dunedin.

RNZ Technology Specialist Simon Dickinson said the ICE kits were a cost-effective way of boosting RNZ’s communication capabilities. When combined with the existing hand-held satellite phones, reporters will have sufficient equipment to set up a “base” with both power and connectivity, using either solar or their car battery.

“The ICE kits will mean that reporters are able to access internet services on the road and send back video, photos and audio to the office whereas before they were limited to voice-only through the satellite phone. Having their own long-life battery that can be recharged using solar panels or their car battery means they can report from areas where essential services like mobile communication and power have been disrupted, areas that have traditionally been seen as cut off or isolated in an emergency.”

Under the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act 2002, RNZ is designated as a critical Lifeline Utility organisation. This means RNZ is required to develop processes and maintain arrangements and relationships that support the effective and consistent broadcast of warnings and public information in an emergency.

RNZ Emergency Planning Manager Kate Gudsell said the situation during Cyclone Gabrielle highlighted the need for a fully independent and reliable means of communication for RNZ as mobile coverage was inconsistent and this made getting information to the public difficult.

“Reporters can go on air just with a phone call, but we need the ability to communicate to do that. We also want to send back important data, things like people talking to us, real life firsthand experiences and go live with stand ups that are happening with officials to get that information, straight, direct to the public. In order to do that we need satellite capability, which is what we didn’t have during parts of the cyclone, so the new kit is a real key part of ensuring that RNZ is ready for these kind of emergencies.”

The ICE kits have already been deployed in the Northland power outage and as part of RNZ’s coverage of the Pacific Islands Forum in Tonga.

