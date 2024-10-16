It’s Time To Grow Up And Remove iHemp From The Misuse Of Drugs Act And Medicines Act

Kelly & Simon Cooney (and family) of Shangri-la Farms, South Canterbury."There are a lot of unnecessary growing costs. It would help to make it more attractive for growers if they were removed."(Photo/Supplied)

Industrial hemp (iHemp) offers New Zealand a significant economic and environmental opportunity, but its growth is stifled by juvenile approaches to outdated regulations.

The New Zealand Hemp Industries Association (NZHIA) is urging the government to remove industrial hemp (iHemp) from an outdated Misuse of Drugs Act (1975) and Medicines Act (1981). This call to action seeks to unlock the immense economic and environmental potential of iHemp (as shown in the NZHIA Export Driven Investor Report), a crop that is wrongly treated as a controlled drug, despite being non-psychoactive and offering significant benefits to bio-regionally develop New Zealand Inc.

We are motivating the Hemp Army to raise awareness and put pressure on MPs to come out for a new iHemp industry and announce a review of our 2006 iHemp regulations in 2025.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

We are missing out on a billion-dollar industry. The writing is on the walls for industries to use sustainable raw materials; much of this demand can come from iHemp, an annual plant that sequesters carbon and filters nitrogen. An economic and environmental miracle crop.

Not a Drug Crop

Low THC iHemp, containing less than 0.35% THC (the psychoactive compound in cannabis), is an arable and horticultural crop. The NZHIA emphasizes that iHemp is not a drug crop; it is a versatile, sustainable resource with zero psychotropic effects. It is grown to produce food, fibre, textiles, construction materials, and health products—all of which are safe for public use and vital for building a greener future.

“It’s time to remove iHemp from the shadows of outdated legislation,” says Richard Barge, NZHIA Chair. “We need to recognise that industrial hemp is a key driver of sustainable industry, not a drug. The current regulations are holding us back from the full economic and environmental benefits that come from full plant utilisation.”

An Opportunity for a Sustainable Future.

The NZHIA believes that New Zealand is uniquely positioned to be a leader in the global iHemp industry, but this can only happen if the government takes decisive action to remove unnecessary barriers. Industrial hemp can be a cornerstone of New Zealand's low-carbon, sustainable future, with applications ranging from eco-friendly textiles and bioplastics to nutritious food products, pulp & paper and building materials.

Countries like those in the European Union have already embraced industrial hemp, including cannabidiol (CBD), which is widely recognized as safe and non-psychoactive. The United Nations Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs (1961) also makes provisions for allowing low-THC industrial hemp, for industrial purposes (fibre and seed) or horticultural purposes.

If other jurisdictions have recognised iHemp’s value, New Zealand should not lag behind.

We could be a leader in developing tech and products that meet local and global demand. In a market that has had a double-digit+ compound average growth rate (CAGR) over more than the last decade, this is a trend that cannot be ignored.

Outdated Regulations Stifling Growth

Since 2006, iHemp in New Zealand has been limited by the interpretation of our regulations, they have failed to keep up with global trends and innovation. The promise of a review within 10 years remains unfulfilled, leaving farmers, entrepreneurs and investors bogged down by compliance and legal uncertainty.

“We are seeing farmers weighed down by paperwork and unnecessary compliance, all because of an outdated association with drugs,” says Blair Drysdale, NZHIA Executive and Hopefield Hemp. “This is stifling innovation, investment, and growth. Removing iHemp from the Misuse of Drugs Act and Medicines Act would free up farmers to produce a sustainable crop that contributes to New Zealand's economy and environment.”

Industrial hemp is primarily an agricultural commodity, and its regulation should reflect its true nature as a crop, not a controlled drug.

“iHemp should be treated like any other arable crop, not as a pharmaceutical concern,” adds Blair. “Ministry of Health is not the logical choice to oversee this industry, and so we do not have the support needed to grow this new primary industry.”

No Risk, Only Benefits

The NZHIA’s position is clear: there are no risks associated with industrial hemp, only benefits. As the global demand for eco-friendly products continues to grow, iHemp offers New Zealand a unique chance to establish itself as a leader in the global bio-based industry, boost regional economies, create jobs, and contribute to a circular economy.

“We have a no-risk, high-reward opportunity in front of us, particularly for the naturally occurring cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes for the health and wellness industries,” says Richard Barge, NZHIA Chair. “We need full plant utilisation and the government simply needs to step aside and allow the iHemp industry to flourish. The time to act is now.”

About the NZ Hemp Industries Association

The New Zealand Hemp Industries Association (NZHIA) is dedicated to promoting the economic, environmental, health and social benefits of the NZ Hemp Industry, supporting the growth of a new vertically integrated primary industry in New Zealand. Our mission is to foster sustainable development through iHemp by providing education, advocacy, and industry support. We believe that iHemp is a key player in New Zealand’s future economic and environmental resilience. www.nzhia.com.

© Scoop Media

