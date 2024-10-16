Sinclair & Zespri Innovative Compostable Fruit Label Certified By TÜV AUSTRIA, ABA And DIN CERTCO

Photo/Supplied

Sinclair, a global leader in fruit labeling technology, and Zespri, the world’s largest kiwifruit marketer, are proud to announce the launch of the newest and most innovative compostable fruit label. This innovative product marks a significant step forward in produce packaging and environmental responsibility.

Key Features of the Compostable Fruit Sticker:

Certified compostable

The home and industrial ‘Finished Products’ certification from TÜV AUSTRIA and the home composting certification from ABA and DIN CERTCO demonstrate that the Sinclair - T55 fruit sticker is safely compostable, breaking down and biodegrading completely without leaving harmful residues in the environment.

Consumer convenience and minimal packaging

The compostable sticker provides a minimal packaging solution that reduces consumer waste compared to other packaging. It can be disposed of in-home compost bins along with fruit peels and other organic waste, simplifying consumer waste management.

Durability with performance

With certification for its end-of-life performance the fruit sticker maintains Sinclair's high standards for automated, high-speed application in the packinghouse and throughout the supply chain.

The highest-performing compostable label available, application performance is equivalent to conventional plastic stickers. It provides exceptional conformity to adhere securely to fruits and vegetables, allowing essential product information—origin, variety, PLU and barcodes—to be displayed with branding.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Colin Woodward, CEO of Sinclair, commented on the launch: "We are thrilled to introduce the highest-performing compostable fruit sticker certified by TÜV AUSTRIA, ABA and DIN CERTCO as a ‘finished product’. This is a unique achievement, and the industrial and home certification is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and our dedication to supporting the fresh produce industry with environmentally conscious solutions. We believe this compostable label sets a new standard in produce packaging, reducing plastic waste and helping create a more sustainable future."

Zespri CEO, Jason Te Brake, echoed these sentiments: “Our collaboration with Sinclair reflects our commitment to embracing more sustainable practices across our global supply chain. Exploring more sustainable fruit label options has been an area of considerable focus for Zespri over a number of years with our labels providing an important assurance to consumers that the fruit they are purchasing is authentic, safe and high-quality Zespri Kiwifruit. We intend to change all of our fruit to this fully home compostable label with the transition to take place over the next year.”

Jiunn Shih, Chief Marketing, Innovation & Sustainability Officer at Zespri, added: “We know consumers want to see us make progress towards more environmentally friendly labels and this compostable sticker not only meets their expectations but supports our sustainability goals by reducing plastic waste. We’re proud to have worked closely with Sinclair on this innovative development.”

The certification process

The certification process involved rigorous testing to ensure the sticker's compliance with stringent compostability criteria. The TÜV AUSTRIA, ABA, and DIN CERTCO certifications are recognized globally, providing assurance to consumers and retailers, that this compostable fruit sticker meets the highest environmental benchmarks.

Sinclair and Zespri invite industry partners, retailers, and consumers to embrace this groundbreaking product and join in the movement towards environmentally conscious fresh produce labeling. For more information about the compostable fruit label and the companies' ongoing sustainability initiatives, please visit sinclair-intl.com and zespri.com.

© Scoop Media

