18 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Eighteen lucky Lotto players will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $17,635 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location MyLotto Whangārei MyLotto Auckland Eden Superette & Lotto Auckland Drury Lane Lotto Superette Franklin MyLotto Hamilton MyLotto Tauranga Bayfair Lotto Mount Maunganui Tamatea Pak n Save Napier Napier City Pak N Save Napier MyLotto Palmerston North Levin Mall Lotto Manawatū-Whanganui Paper Plus Masterton Wellington Pak n Save Petone Lower Hutt Woolworths Blenheim Blenheim MyLotto Nelson MyLotto Marlborough New World Waimate Canterbury MyLotto Dunedin

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

