18 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 9:38 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Eighteen lucky Lotto players will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $17,635 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location 
MyLotto Whangārei 
MyLotto Auckland  
Eden Superette & Lotto Auckland 
Drury Lane Lotto Superette Franklin 
MyLotto Hamilton 
MyLotto Tauranga 
Bayfair Lotto Mount Maunganui 
Tamatea Pak n Save Napier 
Napier City Pak N Save Napier 
MyLotto Palmerston North 
Levin Mall Lotto Manawatū-Whanganui 
Paper Plus Masterton Wellington 
Pak n Save Petone Lower Hutt 
Woolworths Blenheim Blenheim 
MyLotto Nelson 
MyLotto Marlborough 
New World Waimate Canterbury 
MyLotto Dunedin 

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

