18 Lotto Players Win Second Division
Eighteen lucky Lotto players will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $17,635 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|MyLotto
|Whangārei
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|Eden Superette & Lotto
|Auckland
|Drury Lane Lotto Superette
|Franklin
|MyLotto
|Hamilton
|MyLotto
|Tauranga
|Bayfair Lotto
|Mount Maunganui
|Tamatea Pak n Save
|Napier
|Napier City Pak N Save
|Napier
|MyLotto
|Palmerston North
|Levin Mall Lotto
|Manawatū-Whanganui
|Paper Plus Masterton
|Wellington
|Pak n Save Petone
|Lower Hutt
|Woolworths Blenheim
|Blenheim
|MyLotto
|Nelson
|MyLotto
|Marlborough
|New World Waimate
|Canterbury
|MyLotto
|Dunedin
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.